Zack Snyder says 'Rebel Moon' will be like the Krypton sequence in 'Man of Steel' "on steroids" 🌌🌙

"The beginning of ‘Man of Steel’ on Krypton has pretty big sci-fi elements, and that’s kind of what we’re doing in 'Rebel Moon', but on the biggest steroids I can give it.” pic.twitter.com/z9CioGiSz0

— Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) October 27, 2021