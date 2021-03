If you don't believe that #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague is a totally different movie by comparison to the theatrical version, you are wrong.

I would estimate maybe 25% of theatrical (the best parts) were shot by Zack. Maybe 12% of the Snyder Cut is stuff you might have seen before. pic.twitter.com/7ESlNHPIsL

— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 14, 2021