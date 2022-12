Avatar 2, si accende il dibattito su una inquadratura: vera o digitale?

That’s why I said I think the arguing will continue. The video doesn’t technically say whether the final shot is:

-All practical

-Partly CG

-All CG and the prop in the pool was only used as a reference.

I’m not going to claim to know which one it is because I don’t. https://t.co/YcZqlb77vL

— David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) December 5, 2022