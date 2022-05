After 51 episodes of fun, Batwoman is coming to an end! A good 90% of the people that have called out “Luke Fox!” to me on the street have been black men between the ages of 30-45, and the words you’ve said to me over the years have meant the world. It was an honor to play 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ADBuHKm0ZH

— Camrus Johnson (@CamrusJ) April 29, 2022