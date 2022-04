#BetterCallSaul s6e3

A Nacho Confession ➡️ Hector Salamanca

“when you are sitting in your shitty nursing home and you are sucking down on your jell-o night after night for the rest of your life…

YOU THINK OF ME”……You twisted F**K…….⭐️✨⭐️🔥 pic.twitter.com/6y0tIdUj1D

— RealityStella (@realitystella) April 26, 2022