“Always being Doctor Who is amazing”

Actor Matt Smith says he initially worried he would only be known for playing The Doctor but now sees it as an “extraordinary life moment” and says “never say never” to returning to the show#BBCLauraK https://t.co/vH2iyIrJhb pic.twitter.com/S8ZbhISDuG

— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) February 18, 2024