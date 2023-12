“I said too much in a press conference so we didn’t speak after that.”

Stars of the The Crown Dominic West and Jonathan Pryce reveal their run-ins with the royal family, including why one of them is no longer on speaking terms with Prince Harry.@KateEMcCann | @adamboultonTABB pic.twitter.com/iJgCyrLtjp

— Times Radio (@TimesRadio) December 23, 2023