🚨EXCLUSIVE: Gavi Singh Chera will play ‘SAURON’ in THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Season 2.

He will play the original form version of the character which is meant to be “angelic” and “ethereal” per sources.#TheRingsOfPower #TROPspoilers pic.twitter.com/xudJ3vbY7Y

— Fellowship of Fans (@FellowshipFans) December 24, 2023