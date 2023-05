Gotham Knights fans have sent up the Bat Signal! @TheCW, #CWGothamKnights fans have banded together and we will keep rallying for this awesome show! Please hear us and #RenewGothamKnights! @TheCW_GothamK @warnerbrostv @NXSTMediaGroup @BSSchwartz #CWGothamKnights pic.twitter.com/H0C6BZqASN

— Renew Gotham Knights (@RenewGothamK) May 17, 2023