State cercando una delle canzoni della stagione 4 di Non ho Mai…? La vostra ricerca è finita, e in questo articolo vi elencheremo tutti i brani presenti nella serie di Netflix.
Nell’elenco, che potete leggere qui sotto, mancano Heavy di Princess e No Sleep dei Children, di cui non esiste un video su YouTube.
- You’re My Future – Rosie Thorne
- Do It – Spank
- Bye Bye- Haiku Hands
- Different World – Billy Melos e Danny Dwyer
- Ride With Me – Harry McNally
- Design – TENDER
- Don’t Be Mad – Ryan Pate
- Move It – Tia P
- Floating (Kabul Fire RMX) – Kuoko, Farhot, AgaJon
- Touch – TENDER
- Sideways – Flasher
- Bad Girls – Kid Francescoli and Julia Minkin
- Stolen Purse – Innocent Bird
- I Want You Around – Dazz and Zombic
- Do Me A Favor – Keeks
- Caramel Flake – Tracy De Sa
- Living Legend – Ty Frankel, Chris Harris, Davide Giovara
- Fruit Sandwich – Aaron Joseph Russo
- My Rose – Emma Castellino
- Reflection – Hi Frisco (feat. CHERITON)
- Run It Up – King Flexx (Pax’s party)
- Chain Reaction- Cobra Man
- Modern Animal – Magic City Hippies
- What’s Life – De Lux
- Haunted – Equateur
- Back To Heaven – Later
- The Don – Raja Kumari and Shah Rule
- Two Cents – Lady Kash
- Air I Breathe – Sophie Blair
- BIG – Boyfriend
- Hide And Seek – Causeway
- Sucker – Kaptan
- Nightlife – Ships and Uncle Gene
- Dreaming Of U – Oberhofer
- Our New World – YUUL and Kyson
- Concrete – Barrie
- Breaking Apart – Caroline Kingsbury
- En Jeevan – Harihan, Saindhavi, and Vaikom Vijayalakshmi
- Unchained Melody – The Righteous Brothers
- Saami Saami – Mounika Yadav
- Fade Into You – Blonde Maze
- Don’t Know Why – Slow Dive
Nel cast oltre Maitreyi Ramakrishnan sono tornati anche Michael Cimino, Richa Moorjani nel ruolo della cugina Kamala, Utkarsh Ambudkar che sarà Manish Kulkarni, Poorna Jagannathan che ha la parte della dottoressa Vishwakumar, Ranjita Chakravarty nei panni di Nirmala, Jeff Garrlin, Ramona Young che è Eleanor Wong e Benjamin Norris nei panni di Trent. Mindy Kaling e Lang Fisher sono ideatori, produttori e showrunner della serie.
Quale di queste canzoni presenti nella stagione 4 di Non ho mai… è la vostra preferita? Fatecelo sapere con un commento qui sotto oppure, se preferite, sui nostri canali social.
Fonte: Screen Rant
