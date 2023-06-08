State cercando una delle canzoni della stagione 4 di Non ho Mai…? La vostra ricerca è finita, e in questo articolo vi elencheremo tutti i brani presenti nella serie di Netflix.

Nell’elenco, che potete leggere qui sotto, mancano Heavy di Princess e No Sleep dei Children, di cui non esiste un video su YouTube.

You’re My Future – Rosie Thorne

Do It – Spank

Bye Bye- Haiku Hands

Different World – Billy Melos e Danny Dwyer

Ride With Me – Harry McNally

Design – TENDER

Don’t Be Mad – Ryan Pate

Move It – Tia P

Floating (Kabul Fire RMX) – Kuoko, Farhot, AgaJon

Touch – TENDER

Sideways – Flasher

Bad Girls – Kid Francescoli and Julia Minkin

Stolen Purse – Innocent Bird

I Want You Around – Dazz and Zombic

Do Me A Favor – Keeks

Caramel Flake – Tracy De Sa

Living Legend – Ty Frankel, Chris Harris, Davide Giovara

Fruit Sandwich – Aaron Joseph Russo

My Rose – Emma Castellino

Reflection – Hi Frisco (feat. CHERITON)

Run It Up – King Flexx (Pax’s party)

Chain Reaction- Cobra Man

Modern Animal – Magic City Hippies

What’s Life – De Lux

Haunted – Equateur

Back To Heaven – Later

The Don – Raja Kumari and Shah Rule

Two Cents – Lady Kash

Air I Breathe – Sophie Blair

BIG – Boyfriend

Hide And Seek – Causeway

Sucker – Kaptan

Nightlife – Ships and Uncle Gene

Dreaming Of U – Oberhofer

Our New World – YUUL and Kyson

Concrete – Barrie

Breaking Apart – Caroline Kingsbury

En Jeevan – Harihan, Saindhavi, and Vaikom Vijayalakshmi

Unchained Melody – The Righteous Brothers

Saami Saami – Mounika Yadav

Fade Into You – Blonde Maze

Don’t Know Why – Slow Dive

Nel cast oltre Maitreyi Ramakrishnan sono tornati anche Michael Cimino, Richa Moorjani nel ruolo della cugina Kamala, Utkarsh Ambudkar che sarà Manish Kulkarni, Poorna Jagannathan che ha la parte della dottoressa Vishwakumar, Ranjita Chakravarty nei panni di Nirmala, Jeff Garrlin, Ramona Young che è Eleanor Wong e Benjamin Norris nei panni di Trent. Mindy Kaling e Lang Fisher sono ideatori, produttori e showrunner della serie.

Quale di queste canzoni presenti nella stagione 4 di Non ho mai… è la vostra preferita? Fatecelo sapere con un commento qui sotto oppure, se preferite, sui nostri canali social.

Fonte: Screen Rant

