When we see bullying, we speak up. We can't wait to see @LeahSavJeffries as #Annabeth 💙#StopBullyingSpeakUp #LeahJeffries #CartoonNetwork #LeahIsOurAnnabeth #PercyJackson #representationmatters https://t.co/5MWPsb2Nka

— Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) May 12, 2022