This week's filming at Creel House has already wrapped.

On the 12th and 13th the Stranger Things 5 ​​team will be filming on the set of the Upside Down church.

It seems that they are going to film at night and it will be a big scene.#StrangerThings5

— Stranger Things Updates (@UpadteStrangerT) June 7, 2024