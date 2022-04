Aaaayyeeeee!!!! Homies, Fans, n Baby Girls!!!!! You heard it here first!!!! @swatcbs is renewed for SEASON 6 !!!!!! Another year of Kicking Ass coming your way 🔥🔥🔥 … ROLL SWAT BABY 💯 https://t.co/YlJJZ2MiHJ

— Shemar Moore (@shemarmoore) April 9, 2022