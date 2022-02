First look at #GarthEnnis & @Giancarlo_Volpe’s ep of #TheBoys. Set in the universe of the original comic. I’m psyched to finally cast @simonpegg as Wee Hughie! And it’s grimy as fuck, very Garth. March 4 on @PrimeVideo. #TheBoysTV https://t.co/ICBiVb5cYk

— Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) February 17, 2022