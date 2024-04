Disney has confirmed what has been known all along, they will fire you if you say anything they disagree with, even if they have to MISREPRESENT, MALIGN, and MISCHARACTERIZE you to do it. They are now on record letting everyone who works for them know that Disney will take any… https://t.co/RRIPtPrURu

— Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) April 11, 2024