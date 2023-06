Feeling sentimental lately; there must be something in the air. Or maybe it’s because it’s been 32 years since the first half of the #TwinPeaks concluded. Time flies when you’re locked in a strange room with your doppelgänger. Anyway, don’t be a stranger. 🦉☕ pic.twitter.com/Ucw9gUCuD5

— Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) June 10, 2023