X-Men ’97 ha concluso da poco la sua fortunata messa in onda: la prima stagione è interamente disponibile su Disney+. Non solo: è ora disponibile su tutte le piattaforme streaming la colonna sonora integrale compota da The Newton Brothers.

Le loro musiche sono state acclamate sin dal primo episodio, capaci di dare un taglio retro ma anche estremamente moderno al tappeto sonoro della serie. I Newton Brothers hanno rielaborato in maniera suggestiva anche i titoli di testa originali, restituendone una versione più attuale.

Potete sentire tutte le musiche a questo link o nella playlist sottostante, dopo la tracklist completa:

X-Men ’97 Theme (1:05) The Summers (3:03) Give Them the Forecast (1:26) The Trial of Magneto (1:40) Magnus the Savior (2:46) Goodbye (1:45) Mister Sinister (2:32) In Hell (1:23) Fight or Die (2:17) Remember Who You Are (2:16) What Have You Done? (1:15) Fate of the X-Men (0:59) Betrayal or Forgiveness (1:45) Man vs. Machine (1:40) Boss Battle (2:09) Nightcrawler (2:01) A Peaceful Life (1:20) Trails of Love (2:33) Busy Bees (2:42) Invasion (2:31) A Different Empire (1:57) Sisterhood (1:56) Galactic Peace (1:26) She’s Back (2:21) We Need You (1:58) Requiem to Friends (1:14) Break In (1:49) Time Manipulation (1:27) Fight for Yourself (5:26) Bonding Time (2:02) Too Little Too Late (1:39) Rising Up (1:50) Sentinels Attack (1:57) Metal Bends (1:28) Inevitable Vision (4:02) Bad Odds (1:20) X (3:58) You Hurt Me (2:22) Rising Waters (2:10) X-Men End Credits (0:53)

Vi ricordiamo infine che trovate BadTaste anche su TikTok.

I film e le serie imperdibili

Approfondimenti sui Marvel Studios