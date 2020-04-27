Sono passate alcune settimane dal 90esimo compleanno di, e qualche ora fa si è tenuto in streaming, rispettando le rigorose misure del distanziamento sociale (che hanno messo in ginocchio Broadway così come tutto l’intrattenimento), un evento per celebrare uno dei più amati e importanti compositori di musical del novecento e non solo.

Al concerto live hanno partecipato attori e attrici di teatro e cinema cantando canzoni scritte da Sondheim, esibizioni inframmezzate dagli auguri di numerosi personaggi famosi, tra cui Steven Spielberg. Quest’ultimo ha lavorato a stretto contatto con Sondheim nell’ultimo anno al nuovo adattamento di West Side Story (di cui il compositore è co-autore del libretto), e queste sono le parole che ha detto:ì

Ciao Steven, sono Steven 2, e al di là di tutto ciò che hai creato per il teatro musicale per cui ti celebriamo non solo oggi, ma ogni giorno, io ti celebro per un altro dei tuoi doni: la tua memoria fotografica, aggiornata costantemente dal tuo amore per il cinema. […] Pensavo di essere io quello fissato con i film, ma in realtà sei tu! Conosci più sulla cultura e l’eredità di Hollywood di me e Marty Scorsese messi insieme. Comunque, è una benedizione conoscerti ed è stato un onore lavorare a West Side Story con te quest’ultimo anno. Per me è stato come tornare a scuola e incontrare il mio professore preferito. Tanti auguri Steve!

Qui sopra potete vedere l’intera diretta, che include esibizioni davvero indimenticabili, una delle quali vede Christine Baranski, Meryl Streep & Audra McDonald “brindare” da casa loro in onore di Sondheim sulle note di “The Ladies Who Lunch” (Company).

Ecco la scaletta completa:

0:18 Stephen Schwartz – “Prologue” (Follies)

3:28 Broadway Musicians – “Overture” (Merrily We Roll Along)

8:47 Sutton Foster – “There Won’t Be Trumpets” (Anyone Can Whistle)

12:47 Neil Patrick Harris – “The Witch’s Rap” (Into the Woods)

16:26 Kelli O’Hara – “What More Do I Need?” (Saturday Night)

19:56 Judy Kuhn – “What Can You Lose?” (Dick Tracy)

23:53 Katrina Lenk – “Johanna” (Sweeney Todd)

27:11 Aaron Tveit – “Marry Me a Little” (Company)

32:58 Beanie Feldstein & Ben Platt – “It Takes Two” (Into the Woods)

36:25 Brandon Uranowitz – “With So Little to Be Sure Of” (Anyone Can Whistle)

41:04 Melissa Errico – “Children and Art” (Sunday in the Park with George)

46:20 Randy Rainbow – “By the Sea” (Sweeney Todd)

49:21 Elizabeth Stanley – “The Miller’s Son” (A Little Night Music)

54:21 Mandy Pantinkin – “Lesson #8” (Sunday in the Park with George)

59:05 Maria Friedman – “Broadway Baby” (Follies)

1:02:36 Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Giants in the Sky” (Into the Woods)

1:05:46 Lea Salonga – “Loving You” (Passion)

1:08:28 Laura Benanti – “I Remember” (Evening Primrose)

1:14:06 Chip Zien – “No More” (Into the Woods)

1:19:27 Josh Groban – “Children Will Listen/Not While I’m Around” (Into the Woods/Sweeney Todd)

1:25:13 Brian Stokes Mitchell – “The Flag Song” (Assassins)

1:28:04 Michael Cerveris – “Finishing the Hat” (Sunday in the Park with George)

1:33:28 Linda Lavin – “The Boy From…” (The Mad Show)

1:37:10 Alexander Gemignani – “Buddy’s Blues” (Follies)

1:41:08 Ann Harada, Austin Ku, Kelvin Moon Loh & Thom Sesma – “Someone in a Tree” (Pacific Overtures)

1:50:59 Raúl Esparza – “Take Me to the World” (Evening Primrose)

1:53:55 Donna Murphy – “Send in the Clowns” (A Little Night Music)

1:58:47 Christine Baranski, Meryl Streep & Audra McDonald – “The Ladies Who Lunch” (Company)

2:03:31 Annaleigh Ashford & Jake Gyllenhaal – “Move On” (Sunday in the Park with George)

2:08:14 Patti LuPone – “Anyone Can Whistle” (Anyone Can Whistle)

2:11:46 Bernadette Peters – “No One Is Alone” (Into the Woods)