Tradizionalmente le nomination ai Razzie Awards 2020, i premi assegnati dallaai peggiori film dell’anno scorso, vengono annunciate il giorno prima delle nomination agli Oscar. Ma la stagione “compressa” dei premi di quest’anno, dovuta alla decisione dell’Academy di fissare gli Oscar così presto a inizio febbraio, ha comportato uno slittamento: ecco quindi che le nomination alla quarantesima edizione dei Razzie arrivano solo oggi.

A dominare le candidature tre film: Cats, Rambo: Last Blood e A Madea Family Funeral, con 8 nomination ciascuno.

Tra gli altri film annunciati citiamo il nuovo Hellboy, Zeroville con James Franco, The Fanatic con John Travolta. Anche quest’anno è presente la categoria del “riscatto”, nella quale sono nominati Adam Sandler (per Diamanti Grezzi), Eddie Murphy (per Dolemite is my Name), Keanu Reeves (per Toy Story 4 e John Wick 3), Jennifer Lopez (per Hustlers) e Will Smith (per Aladdin).

Potete vedere la lista completa qui sotto, mentre qui sopra trovate un divertente sketch.

PEGGIOR FILM



“Cats”

“The Fanatic”

“The Haunting of Sharon Tate”

“A Madea Family Funeral”

“Rambo: Last Blood”

PEGGIOR ATTORE



James Franco / “Zeroville”

David Harbour / “Hellboy” (2019)

Matthew McConaughey / “Serenity”

Sylvester Stallone / “Rambo: Last Blood”

John Travolta / “The Fanatic” & “Trading Paint”

PEGGIORE ATTRICE



Hilary Duff / “The Haunting of Sharon Tate”

Anne Hathaway / “The Hustle” & “Serenity”

Francesca Hayward / Cats

Tyler Perry (As Medea) A Madea Family Funeral

Rebel Wilson / The Hustle

PEGGIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA



Jessica Chastain / “Dark Phoenix”

Cassi Davis / “A Madea Family Funeral”

Judi Dench / “Cats”

Fenessa Pineda / “Rambo: First Blood”

Rebel Wilson / “Cats”

PEGGIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

James Corden / “Cats”

Tyler Perry / “A Madea Family Funeral” (as “Joe”)

Tyler Perry / “A Madea Family Funeral” (as “Uncle Heathrow”)

Seth Rogan / “Zeroville”

Bruce Willis / “Glass”

PEGGIOR COMBO SULLO SCHERMO



Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs / “Cats”

Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered “Bulge” / “Cats”

Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry) / “A Madea Family Funeral”

Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage / “Rambo: Last Blood”

John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts

PEGGIOR REGISTA



Fred Durst / “The Fanatic”

James Franco / “Zeroville”

Adrian Grunberg / “Rambo: Last Blood”

Tom Hooper / “Cats”

Neil Marshall / “Hellboy” (2019)

PEGGIOR SCENEGGIATURA



“Cats” / Screenplay by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper

“The Haunting of Sharon Tate” / Written by Danial Farrands

“Hellboy” (2019) Screenplay by Andrew Cosby

“A Madea Family Funeral” / Written by Tyler Perry

“Rambo: Last Blood” / Screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone

PEGGIOR REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

“Dark Phoenix”

“Godzilla, King of the Monsters”

“Hellboy (2019)”

“A Madea Family Funeral”

“Rambo: Last Blood”

PEGGIOR DISPREZZO PER LA VITA UMANA E LA PROPRIETÀ PUBBLICA

“Dragged Across Concrete”

“The Haunting of Sharon Tate”

“Hellboy (2019)”

“Joker”

“Rambo: Last Blood”

RAZZIE® PREMIO DEL RISCATTO



Eddie Murphy / “Dolemite Is My Name”

Keanu Reeves / “John Wick 3” & “Toy Story 4”

Adam Sandler / “Uncut Gems”

Jennifer Lopez / “Hustlers”

Will Smith / “Aladdin”

