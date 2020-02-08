A dominare le candidature tre film: Cats, Rambo: Last Blood e A Madea Family Funeral, con 8 nomination ciascuno.
Tra gli altri film annunciati citiamo il nuovo Hellboy, Zeroville con James Franco, The Fanatic con John Travolta. Anche quest’anno è presente la categoria del “riscatto”, nella quale sono nominati Adam Sandler (per Diamanti Grezzi), Eddie Murphy (per Dolemite is my Name), Keanu Reeves (per Toy Story 4 e John Wick 3), Jennifer Lopez (per Hustlers) e Will Smith (per Aladdin).
Potete vedere la lista completa qui sotto, mentre qui sopra trovate un divertente sketch.
PEGGIOR FILM
- “Cats”
- “The Fanatic”
- “The Haunting of Sharon Tate”
- “A Madea Family Funeral”
- “Rambo: Last Blood”
PEGGIOR ATTORE
- James Franco / “Zeroville”
- David Harbour / “Hellboy” (2019)
- Matthew McConaughey / “Serenity”
- Sylvester Stallone / “Rambo: Last Blood”
- John Travolta / “The Fanatic” & “Trading Paint”
PEGGIORE ATTRICE
- Hilary Duff / “The Haunting of Sharon Tate”
- Anne Hathaway / “The Hustle” & “Serenity”
- Francesca Hayward / Cats
- Tyler Perry (As Medea) A Madea Family Funeral
- Rebel Wilson / The Hustle
PEGGIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
- Jessica Chastain / “Dark Phoenix”
- Cassi Davis / “A Madea Family Funeral”
- Judi Dench / “Cats”
- Fenessa Pineda / “Rambo: First Blood”
- Rebel Wilson / “Cats”
PEGGIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
- James Corden / “Cats”
- Tyler Perry / “A Madea Family Funeral” (as “Joe”)
- Tyler Perry / “A Madea Family Funeral” (as “Uncle Heathrow”)
- Seth Rogan / “Zeroville”
- Bruce Willis / “Glass”
PEGGIOR COMBO SULLO SCHERMO
- Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs / “Cats”
- Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered “Bulge” / “Cats”
- Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry) / “A Madea Family Funeral”
- Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage / “Rambo: Last Blood”
- John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts
PEGGIOR REGISTA
- Fred Durst / “The Fanatic”
- James Franco / “Zeroville”
- Adrian Grunberg / “Rambo: Last Blood”
- Tom Hooper / “Cats”
- Neil Marshall / “Hellboy” (2019)
PEGGIOR SCENEGGIATURA
- “Cats” / Screenplay by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper
- “The Haunting of Sharon Tate” / Written by Danial Farrands
- “Hellboy” (2019) Screenplay by Andrew Cosby
- “A Madea Family Funeral” / Written by Tyler Perry
- “Rambo: Last Blood” / Screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone
PEGGIOR REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
- “Dark Phoenix”
- “Godzilla, King of the Monsters”
- “Hellboy (2019)”
- “A Madea Family Funeral”
- “Rambo: Last Blood”
PEGGIOR DISPREZZO PER LA VITA UMANA E LA PROPRIETÀ PUBBLICA
- “Dragged Across Concrete”
- “The Haunting of Sharon Tate”
- “Hellboy (2019)”
- “Joker”
- “Rambo: Last Blood”
RAZZIE® PREMIO DEL RISCATTO
- Eddie Murphy / “Dolemite Is My Name”
- Keanu Reeves / “John Wick 3” & “Toy Story 4”
- Adam Sandler / “Uncut Gems”
- Jennifer Lopez / “Hustlers”
- Will Smith / “Aladdin”
Nomination per film:
- “Cats” = 8 (Worst Picture, Supporting Actress [2x] Supporting Actor, Screen Combo [2x], Director & Screenplay)
- “A Madea Family Funeral” = 8 (Worst Picture, Actress, Supporting Actor [2x], Supporting Actress, Screen Combo, Screenplay & Remake/Sequel)
- “Rambo: Last Blood” = 8 (Worst Picture, Actor, Supporting Actress, Screen Combo, Screenplay, Director, Remake/Sequel & Reckless Disregard)
- “Hellboy” (2019) = 5 (Worst Actor, Director, Screenplay, Remake/Rip-Off & Disregard)
- “The Haunting of Sharon Tate” = 4 (Worst Picture, Actress, Screenplay & Disregard)
- “The Fanatic” = 4 (Worst Picture, Actor, Director & Screen Combo)
- “Zeroville” = 3 (Worst Actor, Supporting Actor & Director)
È necessario attenersi alla netiquette, alla community infatti si richiede l’automoderazione: non sono ammessi insulti, commenti off topic, flame. Si prega di segnalare i commenti che violano la netiquette, BAD si riserva di intervenire con la cancellazione o il ban definitivo.