Nell’opera possiamo dare uno sguardo ad un look alternativo della Batsuit del Cavaliere Oscuro che mostra un design molto simile al costume visto nel videogame Arkham Knight sviluppato dai Rocksteady Studios, anche se poi la produzione artistica ha puntato su un look molto più “Milleriano”.
Potete vedere il concept qui di seguito:
Believe it or not This was a very early pass on the #batmanvssuperman #batsuit . Before we got the note to do a classic #Batman I was exploring futuristic and techy options. I think the exploration only lasted for about a week and was so excited when we were told to do a classic Batman suit. #dcuniverse #photoshop #zbrush #bat #conceptart #
Confermati nel cast di Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Diane Lane e Lawrence Fishburne. Ben Affleck interpreta Batman, Gal Gadot è Wonder Woman, Jesse Eisenberg è Lex Luthor, Ray Fisher è Cyborg. Nel cast anche Holly Hunter e Jeremy Irons. Alla sceneggiatura troveremo di nuovo David S. Goyer accanto a Snyder stesso e a Chris Terrio. A produrre il film Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder. Il film è arrivato nelle sale italiane il 23 marzo.
FONTE: ComicBook
