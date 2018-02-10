Il conceptual artist Jerad S.Marantz ha diffuso in rete tramite il suo profilo Instagram un concept da lui realizzato per Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, il cinecomic di Zack Snyder arrivato nelle sale a marzo del 2016.

Nell’opera possiamo dare uno sguardo ad un look alternativo della Batsuit del Cavaliere Oscuro che mostra un design molto simile al costume visto nel videogame Arkham Knight sviluppato dai Rocksteady Studios, anche se poi la produzione artistica ha puntato su un look molto più “Milleriano”.

Potete vedere il concept qui di seguito:

 

 

Cosa ne pensate? Potete esprimere il vostro voto sul film sul sondaggio e dirci la vostra opinione in questo articolo.

Confermati nel cast di Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Diane Lane e Lawrence Fishburne. Ben Affleck interpreta Batman, Gal Gadot è Wonder Woman, Jesse Eisenberg è Lex Luthor, Ray Fisher è Cyborg. Nel cast anche Holly Hunter e Jeremy Irons. Alla sceneggiatura troveremo di nuovo David S. Goyer accanto a Snyder stesso e a Chris Terrio. A produrre il film Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder. Il film è arrivato nelle sale italiane il 23 marzo.

FONTE: ComicBook