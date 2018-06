MANY of you have been writing me about a discovered Easter egg in #GotG Vol. 2, where Ego apparently seems to have been with a female of Mantis’ species. Yes, I can confirm this is correct. However, you don’t necessarily need to infer anything else from this information. Whatever the case, good find!! (No, it’s not THE #EasterEgg). #guardiansofthegalaxy #marvel #gotgvol2

A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn) on Jun 5, 2018 at 10:43am PDT