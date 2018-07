INCREDIBLE HULK concept art I did for THOR RAGNAROK !! The art team was lead by the talented @andyparkart who also designed #HELA and #THOR for this film. This is movie was a pleasant surprise ! One of the funniest and funniest I have seen #thor . The blue shoulder armor that designed ended up in the film . Check out the final design by one of my good friends, Head of Marvel Studios Visual Development ! @ryan_meinerding_art . I am still in awe on the kind of work I get to do. Cant wait to show more work from the upcoming #avengersinfintywar #captainmarvel #antmanandthewasp movies! Thanks you guys for following my work I appreciate it a lot ! – – – #conceptart #marvelstudios #illustration #hulk #characterdesign #costumedesign #marvelstudiosvisualdevelopment #art #monster #warriors

A post shared by Marvel Studios Concept Artist (@anthony_francisco_art) on Jun 27, 2018 at 7:05am PDT