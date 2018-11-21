tempo di lettura 2'

Giusto qualche decina di ore fa, abbiamo appreso, grazie alle parole di Mary Elizabeth Winstead, qualche dettaglio su, l’atteso spin-off di Suicide Squad ( trovate tutto in questo articolo ).

Qualche ora fa, Margot Robbie, l’interprete di Harley Quinn, ha invece condiviso su Instagram una foto del frontespizio della sceneggiatura del cinecomic, grazie alla quale abbiamo potuto apprendere il titoli integrale della pellicola: Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn).

A scanso di equivoci, visto che poteva anche sembrare una sorta di “battuta” della star, il titolo è stato confermato anche dalla Warner Bros:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram 😆 Un post condiviso da @ margotrobbie in data: Nov 20, 2018 at 12:08 PST

💋 @MargotRobbie #BirdsofPrey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) hits theaters 2.7.20. pic.twitter.com/TDFRgwmPJA — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) 20 novembre 2018

Il tutto ha generato, su Twitter, le divertite reazioni del fandom:

Birds of Prey and the Emancipation of Harley Quinn: Because Harry Potter Doesn’t Have a Monopoly on Long Titles — Just a Man Carter (@GigawattConduit) 20 novembre 2018

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn by Fall Out Boy — jaybird is currently in exam hell (@ilikeyouandblue) 20 novembre 2018

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn): Based on the Novel “Push” by Sapphire or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) — Jacob Shamsian (@JayShams) 20 novembre 2018

Customer: Can I have one ticket to see Birds Of Prey? my brain:

dont say it

dont say it

dont say it

dont say it

dont say it

dont say it

dont say it

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it Me: Do you mean, “Birds Of Prey(And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)?” — Harley Quinn Updates (@HarleyMovieNews) 20 novembre 2018

Birds of Prey or How I Learned to Stop Worrying And Love the Bomb That Was Suicide Squad — Carli Velocci (@velocciraptor) 20 novembre 2018

no one does it better than the birds of prey and the fantabulous emancipation of one harley quinn pic.twitter.com/F3FRRoRYcL — igor (@marywarvel) 20 novembre 2018

Nel film le protagoniste affronteranno Maschera Nera, che sarà il villain, interpretato da Ewan McGregor. Nel cast, lo ricordiamo, ci saranno Margot Robbie come Harley Quinn, Mary Elizabeth Winstead come Huntress/Cacciatrice, Jurnee Smollett–Bell come Black Canary e Rosie Perez come Renee Montoya. Dovrebbe comparire anche Cassandra Cain.

Alla regia Cathy Yan, prima regista asio-americana a dirigere un cinecomic, che ha confermato che il film sarà vietato ai minori.