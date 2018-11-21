Giusto qualche decina di ore fa, abbiamo appreso, grazie alle parole di Mary Elizabeth Winstead, qualche dettaglio su Birds of Prey, l’atteso spin-off di Suicide Squad (trovate tutto in questo articolo).

Qualche ora fa, Margot Robbie, l’interprete di Harley Quinn, ha invece condiviso su Instagram una foto del frontespizio della sceneggiatura del cinecomic, grazie alla quale abbiamo potuto apprendere il titoli integrale della pellicola: Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn).

A scanso di equivoci, visto che poteva anche sembrare una sorta di “battuta” della star, il titolo è stato confermato anche dalla Warner Bros:

 

 

Il tutto ha generato, su Twitter, le divertite reazioni del fandom:

 

 

Nel film le protagoniste affronteranno Maschera Nera, che sarà il villain, interpretato da Ewan McGregor. Nel cast, lo ricordiamo, ci saranno Margot Robbie come Harley Quinn, Mary Elizabeth Winstead come Huntress/Cacciatrice, Jurnee SmollettBell come Black Canary e Rosie Perez come Renee Montoya. Dovrebbe comparire anche Cassandra Cain.

Alla regia Cathy Yan, prima regista asio-americana a dirigere un cinecomic, che ha confermato che il film sarà vietato ai minori.