One of my earliest concepts for #batmanvsuperman. Costume designer @michaelwilkinson wanted to see a wide range of concepts before we got the direction to do a classic “Dark Knight Returns“ costume. This was my high tech version. #batman #brucewayne #dc #dccomics #snyderverse #thedarknight #zbrush #conceptart #comicbookmovies #thebat #justiceleague