On my way to @nickelodeon #KCA and popped in to say howdy to some folks who were about to see a @fandango advanced screening of @shazammovie. It means the absolute world that y’all would come out two weeks early to see and support this film. So many incredibly talented people collaborated to make this as special as it is. I hope y’all feel that magic, and share it if you do. 🙌 #sippinouttacups 😘 (📸 @cocodanger)