Ora, grazie a ComicBook.com, possiamo dare uno sguardo anche a tutti i contenuti speciali contenuti nelle varie edizioni home video del film americane, tra scene eliminate ed altri materiali.
Trovate la lista completa degli extra qua sotto:
Featurettes
Becoming a Hero – Follow Brie Larson’s journey as she joins the MCU, and see what it takes to be a Marvel Super Hero in every sense
Big Hero Moment – Explore how impactful Captain Marvel’s entrance into the MCU is, and how she inspires audiences around the world.
The Origin of Nick Fury – Witness some of the MCU’s most significant events through Nick Fury’s eyes, and see how his influence helped shape the MCU.
The Dream Team – Discover why Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck are the perfect pair to direct Marvel Studios’ most powerful hero.
The Skrulls and the Kree – Take a deeper look into their ongoing conflict, and the importance of shifting perspectives in the film.
Hiss-sterical Cat-titude – The cast and crew dish on working with Goose and the raw talent it takes to portray such a complex character.
Deleted Scenes
“Who Do You Admire Above All Others?” – Yon-Rogg must answer to the Supreme Intelligence, who questions his leadership ability.
Starforce Recruits – Yon-Rogg lectures a roomful of students on the Kree’s mission to defend all nations from the scourge of the Skrulls.
Heading to Torfa – Vers (Danvers) and her fellow Starforce members banter as they prepare for their rescue mission to Torfa.
“What, No Smile?” – In this alternate version of a scene from the movie, Vers is consulting a map when she receives a dubious offer of assistance.
Black Box – Keller attempts to track Vers and Fury after their escape in a quadjet from the Joint USAFA Facility.
Rookie Mistake – Novice S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Phil Coulson helps Director Keller out of an embarrassing situation.
Gag Reel – The fate of the universe hangs in the balance as the cast battles props, flubs and Flerkens in these outtakes from the set.
Digital Exclusives
Journey into Visual Effects with Victoria Alonso – Experience how filmmakers’ visions of the MCU come to life on-screen through the skill of the Visual Effects team.
What Makes a Memory: Inside the “Mind Frack” – What does it take to craft an action-packed sequence for a Marvel Studios film? Nothing short of an epic team effort!
Concept Art – Explore artwork from “Captain Marvel” and trace the visual development of characters.
On-Set Images – Uncover a trove of behind-the-scenes and production photography.
LEGGI ANCHE
- Captain Marvel: ecco le scene che mancano all’appello
- EXCL – Captain Marvel, Brie Larson è ansiosa di esplorare il potere di Carol Danvers nei prossimi film
- EXCL – Captain Marvel: “Cosa vi manca e cosa non vi manca degli anni ’90?”, le risposte del cast!
- EXCL – Captain Marvel, il cast e i registi sui troll e i voti di Rotten Tomatoes
- EXCL – Captain Marvel, Samuel L. Jackson sugli Oscar a Black Panther e… a Spike Lee!
- EXCL – Captain Marvel: Brie Larson e il cast sull’importanza dell’esperienza cinematografica
- EXCL – Captain Marvel, Brie Larson sulla creazione di Carol Danvers e molto altro!
La sceneggiatura è stata scritta da una squadra stellare di sceneggiatori affermati, tra cui Meg LeFauve (Inside Out, Il Viaggio di Arlo), Nicole Perlman (l’imminente First Man, il film Marvel Studios Guardiani della Galassia), Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb Raider, l’imminente Sherlock Holmes 3), Liz Flahive & Carly Mensch (GLOW), e Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck.
Il film è interpretato dall’attrice premiata con l’Academy Award® Brie Larson (Room, Kong: Skull Island), Samuel L. Jackson (il film Marvel Avengers: Age of Ultron, The Hateful Eight), Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Ready Player One), Djimon Hounsou (Blood Diamond, il film Marvel Guardiani della Galassia), Lee Pace (The Book of Henry, il film Marvel Guardiani della Galassia), Lashana Lynch (Brotherhood, Fast Girls), Gemma Chan (Humans, Animali Fantastici e Dove Trovarli), Algenis Perez Soto (Sambá, Sugar), Rune Temte (Eddie The Eagle – Il Coraggio della Follia, The Last Kingdom), McKenna Grace (Tonya, Gifted – Il Dono del Talento). Con loro anche Clark Gregg (La Legge della Notte, il film Marvel The Avengers) e Jude Law (Spy, Grand Budapest Hotel).
La storia segue le vicende di Carol Danvers, che diventa uno degli eroi più potenti dell’universo quando la Terra viene coinvolta in una guerra galattica tra due razze aliene. Ambientato negli anni ‘90, Captain Marvel è un’avventura completamente nuova che mostrerà al pubblico un periodo storico mai visto prima nell’Universo Cinematografico Marvel.
CONSIGLIATI DALLA REDAZIONE
- Prezzo: EUR 19,99
- Prezzo: EUR 28,99
- Prezzo: EUR 28,99
È necessario attenersi alla netiquette, alla community infatti si richiede l’automoderazione: non sono ammessi insulti, commenti off topic, flame. Si prega di segnalare i commenti che violano la netiquette, BAD si riserva di intervenire con la cancellazione o il ban definitivo.