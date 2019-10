William Hurt, aka Thunderbolt Ross, is currently on the set of what I believe to be additional photography for 'BLACK WIDOW.' ScarJo is not believed to be there. Could Ross be visiting with Yelena in a post credit scene setting up a 'THUNDERBOLTS' project? That I cannot confirm. pic.twitter.com/bNS3RpWvJN

— Charles Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) October 1, 2019