Dall’anno scorso la manifestazione, che di anno in anno è cresciuta sempre di più, si è spostata alle Officine Grandi Riparazioni (OGR), una location in grado di ospitare una lineup di ospiti sempre più ambiziosa che animano una gran quantità di eventi tra keynote, masterclass, workshop e panel. Parliamo di nomi di altissimo profilo del mondo del cinema e della televisione tra animazione, videogiochi, effetti visivi e altro ancora.
Uno degli ospiti più attesi è Michael Giacchino, compositore di alcune delle colonne sonore più amate degli ultimi anni e che terrà un concerto il 21 ottobre dalle 21:00 alle 23:00. Il Visionary Award di quest’anno, poi, verrà consegnato a Ralph Eggleston, una delle colonne portanti della Pixar.
I nomi coinvolti sono tantissimi: da Brad Bird a Rob Legato, passando per Conrad Vernon, Peter Ramsay, Jill Culton, Dean DeBlois, Glenn Entis, Hal Hickel, Glen McIntosh e Tom Wujec.
Questa la lista completa in ordine alfabetico:
ADAM FIGIELSKI, VFX Supervisor, Pixomondo
Talk-The Fairies of Carnival Row
Talk-Game of Thrones Season 8 visual effects
ALEX SCHWARTZ, Producer, Addams Family (2019)
KEYNOTE- Conrad Vernon at VIEW 2019 (with Alex Schwartz)
ALEX WILLIAMS, Head of Animation, Escape Studios
Panel- Starting Your Animation Career: How to Get Noticed and Get Hired
AMEDEO BERRETTA, Teacher, Pearson College’s Escape Studios
Masterclass- Animate a Sci-Fi bot walk Cycle in Maya!
ANGIE WOJAK, Director of Career Development, School of Visual Arts NYC
Panel- Starting Your Animation Career: How to Get Noticed and Get Hired
Panel- Women in Animation (Moderator Carolyn Giardina)
ANTONY VITILLO, AR/VR Consultant, Blogger
Masterclass- Why Design Thinking is Important for Innovation? (with Simone Favarin)
BRAD BIRD, Director/Screenwriter/Animator
Masterclass- The Animator as Actor
KEYNOTE- Setting the Table: The Art of the Movie Opening
BRENDAN GREENE, Creator, PUBG
Talk- In Conversation with Jan-Bart Van Beek, Art Director, Guerilla Games
CONRAD VERNON, Co-director, Addams Family (2019)
KEYNOTE- Conrad Vernon at VIEW 2019 (with Alex Schwartz)
CH KIM, CEO & Executive Producer, PUBG
KEYNOTE- PUBG: A Creative by Global Underdogs that Stunned the World
DANIEL ZAJFMAN, President, Weizmann Institute of Science
KEYNOTE- What is Why and Why it is important?
DANIELE BIGI, VFX Supervisor, ILM
Talk- Art of Aladdin: “Let’s make some magic!”
DANNY DIMIAN, VFX Sup, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Masterclass- Creating the Spider-Verse: Developing Stylized Looks
Talk- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Breaking the Rules of Animation?
DAVID DE ROOIJ, Storyboard Artist, Director, Animator
Masterclass- Storyboarding for TV and Feature Animation: What’s the Difference
DAVID MISCH, Screenwriter, Teacher
Masterclass- Buster Keaton: Existential Slapstick
Talk- Ha! Aah! The Painful Relationship Between Humor and Horror
DEAN DEBLOIS, Director, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
KEYNOTE- Dean DeBlois at VIEW 2019
DEBORAH NADOOLMAN LANDIS, Distinguished Professor, Chair & Founding Director of Copley Center for Costume Design, UCLA
DLYAN SISSON, Marketing Manager, Pixar
Masterclass- Technical Toy Story: The Latest and Greatest in Pixar’s RenderMan
DREW SKILLMAN, Creative Director, Tilt Brush, Google
Talk- Understand & Experience Tilt Brush by Google. Oculus Quest Presentation and Interactive Demo (with Patrick Hackett)
ELOI CHAMPAGNE, Technical Director, National Film Board of Canada, VR
Masterclass- Creating an Immersive Experience: From Initial Idea to Final Pitch (with Frances Adair McKenzie and Vincent McCurley)
Talk- How XR (AR, MR, VR) will impact how we create and what we create
ERIC DARNELL, Chief Creative Director Baobab Studios
KEYNOTE- Interactivity as Narrative in VR Storytelling
FABIO VIOLA, Game Designer & Founder, TuoMuseo
Talk- Videogames as an Art Form
FRANK GLADSTONE
Talk-I’ve Got No Strings: A Brief History of Animated Dance
FLORIAN GELLINGER, VFX Supervisor, RISE FX
Talk-SHAZAM! Fun Around Philadelphia
FRANCES ADAIR MCKENZIE, Interdisciplinary Artist & Director, The Orchid & The Bee
Masterclass- Creating an Immersive Experience: From Initial Idea to Final Pitch (with Eloi Champagne and Vincent McCurley)
GIANNI CUOZZO, Cybersecurity Expert & Founder, Exein SpA
Talk- AI Cyberwarfare and Cyberweapons and Their Impacts on Cyber Ethics
GLENN ENTIS, Academy Award Winner, Co-founder PDI
Masterclass- Sandboxes for Creative Development (with Milan Jovovic)
GUY WILLIAMS, Weta Digital
Talk- Why Digital Performance? Weta Digital Presents Gemini Man
HAL HICKEL, Animation Supervisor, ILM
Masterclass- Anatomy of An Animation Supervisor
Talk- Living the Dream: 35 Years of Success, Failure and Lessons Learned in the VFX Industry
HEIKO BURKARDSMAIER, VFX Executive Producer, Head of Business/Legal Affairs, Mackevision
Talk- VFX Business and Legal
HELGE MAUS, 3D/VFX Artist & Trainer, pixeltrain
Masterclass- Houdini FX MotionGraphics
Masterclass- Houdini for Indies
HENRY LABOUNTA, Studio Art Director, EA
Talk-Turning up the HEAT in Need for Speed
HUGO GUERRA, Director & VFX Supervisor, Director and VFX Supervisor, Founder of Hugo’s Desk
Masterclass- Nuke for Dummies
Masterclass- VFX Editing
IAN PALMER, Director, Escape Studios
Talk- Industry-Driven Education: Training the Next Generation of Artists
JANELLE CROSHAW RALLA, VFX Supervisor, Framestore
Talk- Vers, Fury and Furry Creatures, the VFX of Captain Marvel
Panel-Women in Animation (Moderator Carolyn Giardina)
JACK M. GILSON, Studio Art Director, Rovio
Talk-How to be an Artist Working in Free to Play (F2P)
JAN BART VAN BEEK, Studio Art Director – Guerilla Games
Talk
JILL CULTON, Writer/Director, Abominable (Dreamworks)
KEYNOTE- Jill Culton at VIEW 2019
Panel- Women in Animation (Moderator Carolyn Giardina)
KAREEM ETTOUNEY, Art Director/Co-Founder, Media Molecule
Talk-The Timelessness of Dreams
JOSH HOLMES, CEO/Co-Founder, Midwinter Entertainment
Talk- From AAA to Indie, Rediscovering My Creative Soul
JURI STANOSSEK, VFX Supervisor – Mackevision
Talk- How VFX Accelerates Automotive Productions
MORITZ SCHWIND, Co-founder, Entagma
Masterclass- Beg, Borrow & Steal! Shanghaiiing Science Papers for Procedural Design
MAUREEN FAN CEO, Co-Founder, Baobab Studios
KEYNOTE- Creating an Interactive Narrative
Panel-Women in Animation (Moderator Carolyn Giardina)
MICHAEL GIACCHINO, Composer
KEYNOTE- Michael Gaicchino at VIEW 2019
Performance-In Concert
MICHAEL RALLA, VFX Sup, Framestore – AR Tools
Masterclass- Leveraging AR, VR & LED Techniques for Short Turnaround, High-end TVC Production
MILAN JOVOVIC, Co-founder, Partner & Chief Creative Officer, Nordeus
Masterclass- Sandboxes for Creative Development (with Glenn Entis)
MORITZ SCHWIND, Co-founder, Entagma
Masterclass- Beg, Borrow & Steal! Shanghaiing Science Papers for Procedural Design
NIKOLA DAMJANOV, Lead Game Artist, Nordeus
Talk
Masterclass- Procedural Material Creation with Substance Designer
PATRICK HACKETT, VR UX Designer & Co-Creator Tilt Brush, Google
Talk- Understand & Experience Tilt Brush by Google. Oculus Quest Presentation and Interactive Demo (with Drew Skillman)
PAUL DEBEVEC, Senior Engineer, Google VR
Talk- Welcome to Light Fields
PETER RAMSEY, Co-director, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Masterclass- Storytelling
KEYNOTE- What Story Are You Telling?
RALPH EGGLESTON, Production Designer, Pixar
Masterclass-Challenging Changes: The Parr Home Renovations
KEYNOTE-Character in World Building
ROB BREDOW, SVP, Executive Creative Director and Head of ILM
KEYNOTE- Star Wars: Over Four Decades of Storytelling with Innovation
ROB LEGATO, VFX Supervisor, The Lion King (2019)
KEYNOTE- Rob Legato at VIEW
ROBERT CODDINGTON, Animation Director, Insomniac Games
Talk- The Cinematic Process for Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4)
SEBASTIAN SYLWAN CTO & Creative Partner, Felix & Paul Studios
Talk- Space Explorers: The ISS Experience (Filming VR in Microgravity)
SÉBASTIEN HUE, Concept Artist & Illustrator
Masterclass- Making of a Scifi Environment Concept Art from Scratch in Photoshop
Talk- Keys and Mindset to Hike the Mountain of Concept Art
SERGIO PABLOS, Director/Writer, Klaus (Netflix)
Talk- Sergio Pablo’s Klaus: Bringing 2D Forward, Netflix
SIDNEY KOMBO-KIMTOMBO, Animation Supervisor, Weta Digital
Talk- Weta Digital Presents the Visual Effects of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame
SIMONE GIAMPAOLO, Director, Aardman
Talk- Becoming a Director in London, one Short Story at a Time
SIOBHAN REDDY, Media Molecule
Talk
STEFANO FARAONI, Lawyer, Professor
Masterclass- The Art of Pitch – Public Speaking – How to Attract Attention
STEVE GOLDBERG, VFX Supervisor, Frozen 2, Disney Animation
Talk- Creating the Elements of Frozen 2
SIMONE FAVARIN, R/D Social Science & Digital Transformation Expert
Masterclass- Why Design Thinking is Important for Innovation? (with Antony Vitillo)
SPENCER COOK, Animation Director, DNEG
Panelist- Starting Your Animation Career: How to Get Noticed and Get Hired
SVEN MARTIN, VFX Supervisor, Pixomondo
Talk- Sven Martin at VIEW 2019
TERRENCE MASSON, MFA Computer Arts Chair, School of Visual Arts, NYC
Talk- Finding Your Voice: Portfolio Review Discussion
THEO BIALEK, Digital FX Supervisor, Sony Pictures Imageworks
Masterclass- Creating a Super Uber Elemental
Talk- Swing Far from Home
THEODORE TY, Head of Character Animation, L’Atelier Animation
Masterclass- Beyond Eye Darts: A Closer Look at Acting for Animation
Panel- Starting Your Animation Career: How to Get Noticed and Get Hired
THOMAS SCHELESNY, VFX Sup, Image Engine
Talk- Ferocious Beasts-Animating Daenerys’ Dragons in the Final Season of Game of Thrones
TIFFANY FEENEY, Founder – Talent Outpost
Panel- Starting Your Animation Career: How to Get Noticed and Get Hired
TODD SUE, Art Director, Respawn Entertainment
Talk- Small Team, Big Results: Making of Apex Legends
TOM WUJEC, Tech pioneer, Writer, Entrepreneur
KEYNOTE- The Future of Work
Masterclass- The Digital Tango: Preparing for the Future of Work
Masterclass- Creative Collaboration-Tools to Supercharge your Teams
TRENT CLAUS, VFX Supervisor, Lola.
Masterclass- Digital Make-Up Effects in a Photoreal Environment
VINCENT MCCURLEY, Interactive Designer & Creative Technologist, NFB Digital Studio
Masterclass- Creating an Immersive Experience: From Initial Idea to Final Pitch (with Eloi Champagne and Frances Adair McKenzie)
WEIKE SCHRAKAMP, Research Manager Health & Behavior, IJsfontein
Talk- Behavior Design
Panel- Women in Animation (Moderator Carolyn Giardina)
WILLIAM REEVES, Supervising Technical Director, Pixar
Talk- The Evolution of the Toy Story World
Per registrarvi alla View Conference di quest’anno potete andare qui:
