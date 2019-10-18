Dall’anno scorso la manifestazione, che di anno in anno è cresciuta sempre di più, si è spostata alle Officine Grandi Riparazioni (OGR), una location in grado di ospitare una lineup di ospiti sempre più ambiziosa che animano una gran quantità di eventi tra keynote, masterclass, workshop e panel. Parliamo di nomi di altissimo profilo del mondo del cinema e della televisione tra animazione, videogiochi, effetti visivi e altro ancora.

Uno degli ospiti più attesi è Michael Giacchino, compositore di alcune delle colonne sonore più amate degli ultimi anni e che terrà un concerto il 21 ottobre dalle 21:00 alle 23:00. Il Visionary Award di quest’anno, poi, verrà consegnato a Ralph Eggleston, una delle colonne portanti della Pixar.

I nomi coinvolti sono tantissimi: da Brad Bird a Rob Legato, passando per Conrad Vernon, Peter Ramsay, Jill Culton, Dean DeBlois, Glenn Entis, Hal Hickel, Glen McIntosh e Tom Wujec.

Questa la lista completa in ordine alfabetico:

ADAM FIGIELSKI, VFX Supervisor, Pixomondo

Talk-The Fairies of Carnival Row

Talk-Game of Thrones Season 8 visual effects

ALEX SCHWARTZ, Producer, Addams Family (2019)

KEYNOTE- Conrad Vernon at VIEW 2019 (with Alex Schwartz)

ALEX WILLIAMS, Head of Animation, Escape Studios

Panel- Starting Your Animation Career: How to Get Noticed and Get Hired

AMEDEO BERRETTA, Teacher, Pearson College’s Escape Studios

Masterclass- Animate a Sci-Fi bot walk Cycle in Maya!

ANGIE WOJAK, Director of Career Development, School of Visual Arts NYC

Panel- Starting Your Animation Career: How to Get Noticed and Get Hired

Panel- Women in Animation (Moderator Carolyn Giardina)

ANTONY VITILLO, AR/VR Consultant, Blogger

Masterclass- Why Design Thinking is Important for Innovation? (with Simone Favarin)

BRAD BIRD, Director/Screenwriter/Animator

Masterclass- The Animator as Actor

KEYNOTE- Setting the Table: The Art of the Movie Opening

BRENDAN GREENE, Creator, PUBG

Talk- In Conversation with Jan-Bart Van Beek, Art Director, Guerilla Games

CONRAD VERNON, Co-director, Addams Family (2019)

KEYNOTE- Conrad Vernon at VIEW 2019 (with Alex Schwartz)

CH KIM, CEO & Executive Producer, PUBG

KEYNOTE- PUBG: A Creative by Global Underdogs that Stunned the World

DANIEL ZAJFMAN, President, Weizmann Institute of Science

KEYNOTE- What is Why and Why it is important?

DANIELE BIGI, VFX Supervisor, ILM

Talk- Art of Aladdin: “Let’s make some magic!”

DANNY DIMIAN, VFX Sup, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Masterclass- Creating the Spider-Verse: Developing Stylized Looks

Talk- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Breaking the Rules of Animation?

DAVID DE ROOIJ, Storyboard Artist, Director, Animator

Masterclass- Storyboarding for TV and Feature Animation: What’s the Difference

DAVID MISCH, Screenwriter, Teacher

Masterclass- Buster Keaton: Existential Slapstick

Talk- Ha! Aah! The Painful Relationship Between Humor and Horror

DEAN DEBLOIS, Director, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

KEYNOTE- Dean DeBlois at VIEW 2019

DEBORAH NADOOLMAN LANDIS, Distinguished Professor, Chair & Founding Director of Copley Center for Costume Design, UCLA

DLYAN SISSON, Marketing Manager, Pixar

Masterclass- Technical Toy Story: The Latest and Greatest in Pixar’s RenderMan

DREW SKILLMAN, Creative Director, Tilt Brush, Google

Talk- Understand & Experience Tilt Brush by Google. Oculus Quest Presentation and Interactive Demo (with Patrick Hackett)

ELOI CHAMPAGNE, Technical Director, National Film Board of Canada, VR

Masterclass- Creating an Immersive Experience: From Initial Idea to Final Pitch (with Frances Adair McKenzie and Vincent McCurley)

Talk- How XR (AR, MR, VR) will impact how we create and what we create

ERIC DARNELL, Chief Creative Director Baobab Studios

KEYNOTE- Interactivity as Narrative in VR Storytelling

FABIO VIOLA, Game Designer & Founder, TuoMuseo

Talk- Videogames as an Art Form

FRANK GLADSTONE

Talk-I’ve Got No Strings: A Brief History of Animated Dance

FLORIAN GELLINGER, VFX Supervisor, RISE FX

Talk-SHAZAM! Fun Around Philadelphia

FRANCES ADAIR MCKENZIE, Interdisciplinary Artist & Director, The Orchid & The Bee

Masterclass- Creating an Immersive Experience: From Initial Idea to Final Pitch (with Eloi Champagne and Vincent McCurley)

GIANNI CUOZZO, Cybersecurity Expert & Founder, Exein SpA

Talk- AI Cyberwarfare and Cyberweapons and Their Impacts on Cyber Ethics

GLENN ENTIS, Academy Award Winner, Co-founder PDI

Masterclass- Sandboxes for Creative Development (with Milan Jovovic)

GUY WILLIAMS, Weta Digital

Talk- Why Digital Performance? Weta Digital Presents Gemini Man

HAL HICKEL, Animation Supervisor, ILM

Masterclass- Anatomy of An Animation Supervisor

Talk- Living the Dream: 35 Years of Success, Failure and Lessons Learned in the VFX Industry

HEIKO BURKARDSMAIER, VFX Executive Producer, Head of Business/Legal Affairs, Mackevision

Talk- VFX Business and Legal

HELGE MAUS, 3D/VFX Artist & Trainer, pixeltrain

Masterclass- Houdini FX MotionGraphics

Masterclass- Houdini for Indies

HENRY LABOUNTA, Studio Art Director, EA

Talk-Turning up the HEAT in Need for Speed

HUGO GUERRA, Director & VFX Supervisor, Director and VFX Supervisor, Founder of Hugo’s Desk

Masterclass- Nuke for Dummies

Masterclass- VFX Editing

IAN PALMER, Director, Escape Studios

Talk- Industry-Driven Education: Training the Next Generation of Artists

JANELLE CROSHAW RALLA, VFX Supervisor, Framestore

Talk- Vers, Fury and Furry Creatures, the VFX of Captain Marvel

Panel-Women in Animation (Moderator Carolyn Giardina)

JACK M. GILSON, Studio Art Director, Rovio

Talk-How to be an Artist Working in Free to Play (F2P)

JAN BART VAN BEEK, Studio Art Director – Guerilla Games

Talk

JILL CULTON, Writer/Director, Abominable (Dreamworks)

KEYNOTE- Jill Culton at VIEW 2019

Panel- Women in Animation (Moderator Carolyn Giardina)

KAREEM ETTOUNEY, Art Director/Co-Founder, Media Molecule

Talk-The Timelessness of Dreams

JOSH HOLMES, CEO/Co-Founder, Midwinter Entertainment

Talk- From AAA to Indie, Rediscovering My Creative Soul

JURI STANOSSEK, VFX Supervisor – Mackevision

Talk- How VFX Accelerates Automotive Productions

MORITZ SCHWIND, Co-founder, Entagma

Masterclass- Beg, Borrow & Steal! Shanghaiiing Science Papers for Procedural Design

MAUREEN FAN CEO, Co-Founder, Baobab Studios

KEYNOTE- Creating an Interactive Narrative

Panel-Women in Animation (Moderator Carolyn Giardina)

MICHAEL GIACCHINO, Composer

KEYNOTE- Michael Gaicchino at VIEW 2019

Performance-In Concert

MICHAEL RALLA, VFX Sup, Framestore – AR Tools

Masterclass- Leveraging AR, VR & LED Techniques for Short Turnaround, High-end TVC Production

MILAN JOVOVIC, Co-founder, Partner & Chief Creative Officer, Nordeus

Masterclass- Sandboxes for Creative Development (with Glenn Entis)

MORITZ SCHWIND, Co-founder, Entagma

Masterclass- Beg, Borrow & Steal! Shanghaiing Science Papers for Procedural Design

NIKOLA DAMJANOV, Lead Game Artist, Nordeus

Talk

Masterclass- Procedural Material Creation with Substance Designer

PATRICK HACKETT, VR UX Designer & Co-Creator Tilt Brush, Google

Talk- Understand & Experience Tilt Brush by Google. Oculus Quest Presentation and Interactive Demo (with Drew Skillman)

PAUL DEBEVEC, Senior Engineer, Google VR

Talk- Welcome to Light Fields

PETER RAMSEY, Co-director, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Masterclass- Storytelling

KEYNOTE- What Story Are You Telling?

RALPH EGGLESTON, Production Designer, Pixar

Masterclass-Challenging Changes: The Parr Home Renovations

KEYNOTE-Character in World Building

ROB BREDOW, SVP, Executive Creative Director and Head of ILM

KEYNOTE- Star Wars: Over Four Decades of Storytelling with Innovation

ROB LEGATO, VFX Supervisor, The Lion King (2019)

KEYNOTE- Rob Legato at VIEW

ROBERT CODDINGTON, Animation Director, Insomniac Games

Talk- The Cinematic Process for Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4)

SEBASTIAN SYLWAN CTO & Creative Partner, Felix & Paul Studios

Talk- Space Explorers: The ISS Experience (Filming VR in Microgravity)

SÉBASTIEN HUE, Concept Artist & Illustrator

Masterclass- Making of a Scifi Environment Concept Art from Scratch in Photoshop

Talk- Keys and Mindset to Hike the Mountain of Concept Art

SERGIO PABLOS, Director/Writer, Klaus (Netflix)

Talk- Sergio Pablo’s Klaus: Bringing 2D Forward, Netflix

SIDNEY KOMBO-KIMTOMBO, Animation Supervisor, Weta Digital

Talk- Weta Digital Presents the Visual Effects of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame

SIMONE GIAMPAOLO, Director, Aardman

Talk- Becoming a Director in London, one Short Story at a Time

SIOBHAN REDDY, Media Molecule

Talk

STEFANO FARAONI, Lawyer, Professor

Masterclass- The Art of Pitch – Public Speaking – How to Attract Attention

STEVE GOLDBERG, VFX Supervisor, Frozen 2, Disney Animation

Talk- Creating the Elements of Frozen 2

SIMONE FAVARIN, R/D Social Science & Digital Transformation Expert

Masterclass- Why Design Thinking is Important for Innovation? (with Antony Vitillo)

SPENCER COOK, Animation Director, DNEG

Panelist- Starting Your Animation Career: How to Get Noticed and Get Hired

SVEN MARTIN, VFX Supervisor, Pixomondo

Talk- Sven Martin at VIEW 2019

TERRENCE MASSON, MFA Computer Arts Chair, School of Visual Arts, NYC

Talk- Finding Your Voice: Portfolio Review Discussion

THEO BIALEK, Digital FX Supervisor, Sony Pictures Imageworks

Masterclass- Creating a Super Uber Elemental

Talk- Swing Far from Home

THEODORE TY, Head of Character Animation, L’Atelier Animation

Masterclass- Beyond Eye Darts: A Closer Look at Acting for Animation

Panel- Starting Your Animation Career: How to Get Noticed and Get Hired

THOMAS SCHELESNY, VFX Sup, Image Engine

Talk- Ferocious Beasts-Animating Daenerys’ Dragons in the Final Season of Game of Thrones

TIFFANY FEENEY, Founder – Talent Outpost

Panel- Starting Your Animation Career: How to Get Noticed and Get Hired

TODD SUE, Art Director, Respawn Entertainment

Talk- Small Team, Big Results: Making of Apex Legends

TOM WUJEC, Tech pioneer, Writer, Entrepreneur

KEYNOTE- The Future of Work

Masterclass- The Digital Tango: Preparing for the Future of Work

Masterclass- Creative Collaboration-Tools to Supercharge your Teams

TRENT CLAUS, VFX Supervisor, Lola.

Masterclass- Digital Make-Up Effects in a Photoreal Environment

VINCENT MCCURLEY, Interactive Designer & Creative Technologist, NFB Digital Studio

Masterclass- Creating an Immersive Experience: From Initial Idea to Final Pitch (with Eloi Champagne and Frances Adair McKenzie)

WEIKE SCHRAKAMP, Research Manager Health & Behavior, IJsfontein

Talk- Behavior Design

Panel- Women in Animation (Moderator Carolyn Giardina)

WILLIAM REEVES, Supervising Technical Director, Pixar

Talk- The Evolution of the Toy Story World