Thanks to Bong Joon-ho and his team for the special screening of #Parasite (@parasitemovie). Bong Joon-ho is one of the filmmakers I admire the most – Mother is perhaps my favorite film of the millennium so far, The Host is right up there with it, and now Parasite is definitely my favorite film of 2019. Sad and hilarious and horrifying and beautiful – sometimes within a single 24 frames of film. Everyone we watched it with loved it, especially me and @pom.klementieff and the shadow of @jenniferlholland, pictured here. It’s in theaters all over the world right now so please go see it! #parasitemovie #film #movies #films #movies