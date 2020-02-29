La settantesima edizione della Berlinale (la prima diretta da Carlo Chatrian) si è conclusa oggi e ha visto gli italiani vincitori di alcuni premi: i Fratelli D’Innocenzo hanno vinto l’Orso d’Argento per la miglior sceneggiatura per Favolacce, mentre Elio Germano ha vinto l’Orso d’Argento per la migliore interpretazione maschile per Volevo nascondermi. L’Orso d’Oro è andato invece a Sheytan Vojud Nadarad, di Mohammad Rasoulof, mentre il gran premio della giuria è andato a Never Rarely Sometimes Always, di Eliza Hittman.

Ad assegnare i premi la giuria presieduta da Jeremy Irons e composta da Bérénice Bejo, Kenneth Lonergan e Luca Marinelli.

ORSO D’ORO
Sheytan Vojud Nadarad (There is no evil), Mohammad Rasoulof

ORSO D’ARGENTO GRAN PREMIO DELLA GIURIA
Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

ORSO D’ARGENTO MIGLIOR REGIA
Hong Sang-soo, The Woman Who Ran

ORSO D’ARGENTO MIGLIORE ATTRICE
Paula Beer, Undine

ORSO D’ARGENTO MIGLIORE ATTORE
Elio Germano, Hidden Away

ORSO D’ARGENTO MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA
Bad Tales, dirs: Damiano & Fabio D’Innocenzo

ORSO D’ARGENTO MIGLIOR CONTRIBUTO ARTISTICO
Jurgen Jurges for the cinematography in DAU. Natasha

ORSO D’ARGENTO PREMIO SPECIALE 70ESIMA EDIZIONE BERLINALE
Delete History, dirs: Benoît Delépine and Gustave Kerven

INCONTRI
MIGLIOR FILM
The Works And Days (Of Tayoko Shiojiri In The Shiotani Basin), dirs: CW Winter and Anders Edström

PREMIO SPECIALE DELLA GIURIA
The Trouble With Being Born, dir: Sandra Wollner

MIGLIOR REGIA
Cristi Puiu, Malmkrog
Matías Piñeiro, Isabella (Special Mention)

BERLINALE DOCUMENTARY AWARD
Irradiated, dir: Rithy Panh
Notes From The Underworld, dirs: Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel (Special Mention)

GWFF BEST FIRST FEATURE AWARD
Los Conductos, dir: Camilo Restrepo
Naked Animals, dir: Melanie Waelde (Special Mention)

GOLDEN BEAR BEST SHORT FILM
T, dir: Keisha Rae Witherspoon

SILVER BEAR JURY PRIZE SHORT FILM
Filipiñana, dir: Rafael Manuel

SHORT FILM AWARD
Genius Loci, dir: Adrien Mérigeau

PREMI DELLA GIURIA ECUMENICA
There Is No Evil, dir Mohammad Rasoulof (Competition)
Father, dir: Srdan Golubović (Panorama)
Zero, dir: Kazuhiro Soda (Forum)

FIPRESCI
Undine, dir: Christian Petzold (Competition)
The Metamorphosis Of Birds, dir: Catarina Vasconcelos (Encounters)
Mogul Mowgli, dir: Bassam Tariq (Panorama)
The Twentieth Century, dir: Matthew Rankin (Forum)

 

 

 