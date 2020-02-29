Ad assegnare i premi la giuria presieduta da Jeremy Irons e composta da Bérénice Bejo, Kenneth Lonergan e Luca Marinelli.
- I fratelli D’Innoncenzo alla Berlinale tra Favolacce, una serie horror e un progetto con Sam Rockwell | EXCL
Ecco la cerimonia in diretta:
ORSO D’ORO
Sheytan Vojud Nadarad (There is no evil), Mohammad Rasoulof
ORSO D’ARGENTO GRAN PREMIO DELLA GIURIA
Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
ORSO D’ARGENTO MIGLIOR REGIA
Hong Sang-soo, The Woman Who Ran
ORSO D’ARGENTO MIGLIORE ATTRICE
Paula Beer, Undine
ORSO D’ARGENTO MIGLIORE ATTORE
Elio Germano, Hidden Away
ORSO D’ARGENTO MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA
Bad Tales, dirs: Damiano & Fabio D’Innocenzo
ORSO D’ARGENTO MIGLIOR CONTRIBUTO ARTISTICO
Jurgen Jurges for the cinematography in DAU. Natasha
ORSO D’ARGENTO PREMIO SPECIALE 70ESIMA EDIZIONE BERLINALE
Delete History, dirs: Benoît Delépine and Gustave Kerven
INCONTRI
MIGLIOR FILM
The Works And Days (Of Tayoko Shiojiri In The Shiotani Basin), dirs: CW Winter and Anders Edström
PREMIO SPECIALE DELLA GIURIA
The Trouble With Being Born, dir: Sandra Wollner
MIGLIOR REGIA
Cristi Puiu, Malmkrog
Matías Piñeiro, Isabella (Special Mention)
BERLINALE DOCUMENTARY AWARD
Irradiated, dir: Rithy Panh
Notes From The Underworld, dirs: Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel (Special Mention)
GWFF BEST FIRST FEATURE AWARD
Los Conductos, dir: Camilo Restrepo
Naked Animals, dir: Melanie Waelde (Special Mention)
GOLDEN BEAR BEST SHORT FILM
T, dir: Keisha Rae Witherspoon
SILVER BEAR JURY PRIZE SHORT FILM
Filipiñana, dir: Rafael Manuel
SHORT FILM AWARD
Genius Loci, dir: Adrien Mérigeau
PREMI DELLA GIURIA ECUMENICA
There Is No Evil, dir Mohammad Rasoulof (Competition)
Father, dir: Srdan Golubović (Panorama)
Zero, dir: Kazuhiro Soda (Forum)
FIPRESCI
Undine, dir: Christian Petzold (Competition)
The Metamorphosis Of Birds, dir: Catarina Vasconcelos (Encounters)
Mogul Mowgli, dir: Bassam Tariq (Panorama)
The Twentieth Century, dir: Matthew Rankin (Forum)
È necessario attenersi alla netiquette, alla community infatti si richiede l’automoderazione: non sono ammessi insulti, commenti off topic, flame. Si prega di segnalare i commenti che violano la netiquette, BAD si riserva di intervenire con la cancellazione o il ban definitivo.