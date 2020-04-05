Sono passate ormai due settimane da quandoha deciso di intrattenere i suoi fan chiusi in casa a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus leggendo un sonetto di Shakespeare al giorno. Dopo il primo e il secondo , eccoci quindi al terzo appuntamento per raccogliere i sonetti che ha letto nell’ultima settimana: vi proponiamo i video, la trascrizione in inglese e la relativa traduzione.

SONETTO 10

“Passerò al sonetto 10 perché non mi piace il sonetto 9, potete leggerlo da soli e decidere. Io lo trovo offensivo, quindi non lo leggerò, tanto nessuno può costringermi.”

For shame! deny that thou bear’st love to any,

Who for thyself art so unprovident.

Grant, if thou wilt, thou art beloved of many,

But that thou none lovest is most evident;

For thou art so possess’d with murderous hate

That ‘gainst thyself thou stick’st not to conspire.

Seeking that beauteous roof to ruinate

Which to repair should be thy chief desire.

O, change thy thought, that I may change my mind!

Shall hate be fairer lodged than gentle love?

Be, as thy presence is, gracious and kind,

Or to thyself at least kind-hearted prove:

Make thee another self, for love of me,

That beauty still may live in thine or thee. È infamia il tuo negare amore verso gli altri

tu che per te stesso sei così inaccorto.

Si può ammettere, se vuoi, che sei da molti amato

ma è molto più evidente che tu non ami alcuno:

sei tanto posseduto da odio distruttore

che neppur contro te stesso esiti a tramare,

portando alla rovina una splendida dimora

che per tuo desiderio dovresti rinsaldare.

Muta il tuo pensiero affinché io muti il mio sentire!

Dev’essere meglio accolto l’odio dell’amore?

Sii piacente e generoso come la tua persona

o prova a te stesso almeno il tuo nobil cuore:

fa’, per amor mio, che un altro te abbia vita

affinché la tua bellezza continui a rifiorire.

SONETTO 11

As fast as thou shalt wane, so fast thou growest

In one of thine, from that which thou departest;

And that fresh blood which youngly thou bestowest

Thou mayst call thine when thou from youth convertest.

Herein lives wisdom, beauty and increase:

Without this, folly, age and cold decay:

If all were minded so, the times should cease

And threescore year would make the world away.

Let those whom Nature hath not made for store,

Harsh featureless and rude, barrenly perish:

Look, whom she best endow’d she gave the more;

Which bounteous gift thou shouldst in bounty cherish:

She carved thee for her seal, and meant thereby

Thou shouldst print more, not let that copy die. Quel che invecchiando devi lasciar nel tempo

nel tempo ricrescerà in uno dei tuoi figli,

e quel fresco sangue che in gioventù dispensi

potrai chiamarlo tuo quando sarai in declino.

In questo vi è saggezza, bellezza, evoluzione

altrimenti vi è follia, vecchiaia e decadenza:

se ognun così pensasse, il tempo s’arresterebbe

e in sessant’anni il mondo vedrebbe la sua fine.

Lascia chi non fu eletto da natura a procreare,

sgraziato, deforme e rozzo, perire senza prole:

se anche dotò qualcuno, a te diede il suo meglio

e moltiplicar dovresti quel dono generoso:

ti creò per suo sigillo e con questo essa intese

che ne imprimessi altri, non di perderne il modello.

SONETTO 12

When I do count the clock that tells the time,

And see the brave day sunk in hideous night;

When I behold the violet past prime,

And sable curls all silver’d o’er with white;

When lofty trees I see barren of leaves

Which erst from heat did canopy the herd,

And summer’s green all girded up in sheaves

Borne on the bier with white and bristly beard,

Then of thy beauty do I question make,

That thou among the wastes of time must go,

Since sweets and beauties do themselves forsake

And die as fast as they see others grow;

And nothing ‘gainst Time’s scythe can make defence

Save breed, to brave him when he takes thee hence. Quando seguo l’ora che batte il passar del tempo

e vedo il luminoso giorno spento nella tetra notte,

quando scorgo la viola ormai priva di vita

e riccioli neri striati di bianco,

quando vedo privi di foglie gli alberi maestosi

che un dì protessero il gregge dal caldo

e l’erbe d’estate imprigionate in covoni

portate su carri irte di bianchi ed ispidi rovi,

allor, pensando alla tua bellezza, dubbio m’assale

che anche tu te ne andrai tra i resti del tempo,

perché grazie e bellezze si staccan dalla vita

e muoiono al rifiorir di altre primavere:

e nulla potrà salvarsi dalla lama del Tempo

se non un figlio che lo sfidi quand’ei ti falcerà.

SONETTO 13

O, that you were yourself! but, love, you are

No longer yours than you yourself here live:

Against this coming end you should prepare,

And your sweet semblance to some other give.

So should that beauty which you hold in lease

Find no determination: then you were

Yourself again after yourself’s decease,

When your sweet issue your sweet form should bear.

Who lets so fair a house fall to decay,

Which husbandry in honour might uphold

Against the stormy gusts of winter’s day

And barren rage of death’s eternal cold?

O, none but unthrifts! Dear my love, you know

You had a father: let your son say so. Oh, se tu fossi tuo! Ma amore, tu non sarai

tuo più del tempo che vivrai quaggiù:

dovresti prepararti a questa incombente fine

e trasferire a qualcun altro la tua dolce immagine.

Così quella bellezza che in uso ora possiedi,

non avrebbe fine: tu allora ritorneresti

ad essere te stesso dopo la tua morte,

se la tua bella prole ripeterà il tuo dolce aspetto.

Chi lascia cadere in rovina una sì bella casa

quando un oculato governo dovrebbe rinsaldarla

contro i tempestosi rovesci dell’inverno

e l’ingrata rabbia del gelo della morte?

Oh, solo un prodigo: mio caro amore, tu ben sai

d’aver avuto un padre: fa che lo possa dir tuo figlio.

SONETTO 14

Not from the stars do I my judgment pluck;

And yet methinks I have astronomy,

But not to tell of good or evil luck,

Of plagues, of dearths, or seasons’ quality;

Nor can I fortune to brief minutes tell,

Pointing to each his thunder, rain and wind,

Or say with princes if it shall go well,

By oft predict that I in heaven find:

But from thine eyes my knowledge I derive,

And, constant stars, in them I read such art

As truth and beauty shall together thrive,

If from thyself to store thou wouldst convert;

Or else of thee this I prognosticate:

Thy end is truth’s and beauty’s doom and date. Io non traggo i miei giudizi dalle stelle,

eppur mi sembra di capir l’astrologia,

ma non per predire buona o cattiva sorte,

pestilenze, carestie o volver di stagioni;

né so leggere il destino agli attimi fuggenti

segnalando a ciascuno tuoni, pioggia e vento

o a principi svelare se avran buona fortuna,

grazie ai presagi che raccolgo in cielo.

È dai tuoi occhi che traggo il mio sapere

e, astri costanti, mi dettan questo dire:

virtù e bellezza prospereranno insieme

se in fecondo vivaio trasformerai il tuo io;

diversamente tal profezia ti volgo:

la tua morte sarà fine di ogni virtù e bellezza.

SONETTO 15

When I consider every thing that grows

Holds in perfection but a little moment,

That this huge stage presenteth nought but shows

Whereon the stars in secret influence comment;

When I perceive that men as plants increase,

Cheered and cheque’d even by the self-same sky,

Vaunt in their youthful sap, at height decrease,

And wear their brave state out of memory;

Then the conceit of this inconstant stay

Sets you most rich in youth before my sight,

Where wasteful Time debateth with Decay,

To change your day of youth to sullied night;

And all in war with Time for love of you,

As he takes from you, I engraft you new. Quando penso che ogni cosa che nasce

resta perfetta solo per brevi istanti,

che questa immensa scena ci offre sol fantasmi

su cui le stelle tramano con arcano influsso;

quando vedo gli uomini, al pari delle piante,

illuminati e minacciati dallo stesso cielo

vantarsi in gioventù, all’apice decrescere,

e cancellarsi da memoria l’orgogliosa primavera:

allora il pensiero di questa precaria vita

ti presenta agli occhi miei, ricco di giovinezza,

mentre il Tempo distruttore cospira con la Morte

per cambiare il tuo fresco giorno in fetida notte:

ed in piena guerra col Tempo, per amor tuo,

come esso ti strappa, io ti ripianto ancora.

SONETTO 16

But wherefore do not you a mightier way

Make war upon this bloody tyrant, Time?

And fortify yourself in your decay

With means more blessed than my barren rhyme?

Now stand you on the top of happy hours,

And many maiden gardens yet unset

With virtuous wish would bear your living flowers,

Much liker than your painted counterfeit:

So should the lines of life that life repair,

Which this, Time’s pencil, or my pupil pen,

Neither in inward worth nor outward fair,

Can make you live yourself in eyes of men.

To give away yourself keeps yourself still,

And you must live, drawn by your own sweet skill. Ma perché non trovi tu un modo più possente

per far guerra a questa tirannia del Tempo,

e proteggere te stesso contro il tuo declino

con mezzi più elevati delle mie spoglie rime?

Ora tu sei all’apice dell’età felice

e molti vergini giardini ancora incolti,

con puro desiderio coltiverebbero i tuoi fiori

più somiglianti a te di ogni tuo dipinto:

così linee viventi rinnoverebbero quella tua vita

che il pennello del tempo o la mia penna alunna,

sia nell’intima virtù che nella bellezza esterna,

non sanno immortalare agli occhi degli uomini.

Concedere te stesso è pur sempre conservarti

e tu devi vivere ritratto dalla tua dolce arte.

SONETTO 17

Who will believe my verse in time to come,

If it were fill’d with your most high deserts?

Though yet, heaven knows, it is but as a tomb

Which hides your life and shows not half your parts.

If I could write the beauty of your eyes

And in fresh numbers number all your graces,

The age to come would say ‘This poet lies:

Such heavenly touches ne’er touch’d earthly faces.’

So should my papers yellow’d with their age

Be scorn’d like old men of less truth than tongue,

And your true rights be term’d a poet’s rage

And stretched metre of an antique song:

But were some child of yours alive that time,

You should live twice; in it and in my rhyme. Chi crederà ai miei versi nei tempi che verranno

se straripassero dei tuoi meriti più eletti?

Eppure anche il cielo sa che son come una tomba

che cela la tua vita e poco dicon dei tuoi pregi.

Se potessi scrivere la bellezza dei tuoi occhi

e in nuove rime enumerare ogni tua grazia,

l’età a venir direbbe: “Questo poeta mente,

tali tocchi divini mai dipinsero volti umani”.

Così i miei scritti ingialliti dal passar del tempo,

verrebbero derisi qual ciarle menzognere

e le tue sincere lodi chiamate furor poetico

e rime affettate di una vecchia cantilena:

ma se a quel tempo vivesse un figlio tuo,

due volte tu vivresti, in lui e nelle mie rime.

Traduzioni: Shakespeare Italia