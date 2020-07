Wow…just, wow.

Thank you all for making this weekend such a great one. The love you’ve shown me and #TheOldGuard is truly insane.

Been reading all your comments with a gigantic smile on my face – appreciate you all SO much ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ToNNe3ZBZj

— Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) July 13, 2020