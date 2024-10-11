Voltron: Henry Cavill entra nel cast del live action basato sul celebre anime

Pubblicazione: 11 ottobre alle 08:39

THR riporta che Henry Cavill reciterà in Voltron, film live-action basato sul noto anime mecha che sta sviluppando Amazon MGM Studios. Alla regia troveremo Rawson Marshall Thurber (Red Notice), accanto alla star il giovane Daniel Quinn-Toye. Alla produzione Todd Lieberman (Hidden Pictures), Bob Koplar (World Events Productions), Thurber e David Hoberman (Hobie Films).

Voltron è basato sulle serie fantascientifiche giapponesi indipendenti Golion e Kikou Kantai Dairugger XV, che nel 1983 vennero montate insieme dalla World Events per dare vita a un nuovo show, Voltron appunto, che andò in onda a metà degli anni Ottanta (in Italia su Euro Tv). La premessa della storia è incentrata su cinque giovani piloti di altrettanti grandi leoni robot, contraddistinti da cinque colori diversi, che sono in grado di assemblarsi in un enorme robot. Il loro obiettivo è difendere la pace interplanetaria dalle mire di conquista di una potente razza aliena belligerante.

I dettagli sulla trama del film non sono al momento noti. Thurber ha redatto la sceneggiatura con Ellen Shanman.

Fonte / THR