Voltron: Henry Cavill entra nel cast del live action basato sul celebre anime
Il progetto è in sviluppo presso gli Amazon MGM Studios e vedrà dietro la macchina da presa il regista di Red Notice
THR riporta che Henry Cavill reciterà in Voltron, film live-action basato sul noto anime mecha che sta sviluppando Amazon MGM Studios. Alla regia troveremo Rawson Marshall Thurber (Red Notice), accanto alla star il giovane Daniel Quinn-Toye. Alla produzione Todd Lieberman (Hidden Pictures), Bob Koplar (World Events Productions), Thurber e David Hoberman (Hobie Films).
I dettagli sulla trama del film non sono al momento noti. Thurber ha redatto la sceneggiatura con Ellen Shanman.
Fonte / THR