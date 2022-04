First up, BULLET TRAIN. David Leitch in the house. Showed us the first 10-15 mins. of the film. It turns out Brian Tyree Henry is playing Lemon, not Logan Lerman, as I had suspected. It felt like John Woo got his hands on a Guy Ritchie script. Does that sound good or bad to you?

