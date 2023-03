Creed III: Michael B. Jordan consiglia 5 anime da recuperare e parla delle fonti di ispirazione

1. ONE PIECE

2. DRAGON BALL

3. NARUTO

4. BLEACH

5. HUNTER X HUNTER

Michael B Jordan says these are the TOP 5 ANIME new fans should start out with. Cant say that’s he’s wrong.

That’s a HEAVY HITTER LIST pic.twitter.com/b6VfvN1BLG

