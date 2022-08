Dwayne Johnson ha insistito perché Black Adam e Shazam! fossero due film separati

💯 true

Original script had both #BlackAdam #Shazam establishing their origin stories in one film. I fought hard for both characters (+ JSA) to have their own stand alone films for the fans to enjoy.

And protect Black Adam’s ruthless & extremely violent tone as we build out #DCEU https://t.co/KFrokn5Tjn

— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 15, 2022