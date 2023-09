The iconic Empire State Building is illuminated tonight in Gryffindor red, Slytherin green, Hufflepuff yellow, and Ravenclaw blue to celebrate 25 years of Harry Potter reading magic in the U.S.! Share your photos with us using #HarryPotter25

Photo Credit: Bryan R. Smith pic.twitter.com/5LzJ3CHNDv

— Scholastic (@Scholastic) September 28, 2023