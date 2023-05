#FastX is the worst Fast yet. Yes, including [insert your least fave here]. The action is fun but it's the 1st film to not up the ante from the last one & the trademark notion of "Family" is an afterthought.

But! Jason Momoa is God-Level in it and worth the price of admission. pic.twitter.com/zYdDFwSg0T

— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 12, 2023