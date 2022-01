Happy New Year!

Director Hayao Miyazaki’s new animated film is in production. The Ghibli Park in Aichi Prefecture is scheduled to open in the Fall.

Work is progressing on both sites and we look forward to sharing the results on the opening days. https://t.co/2wNmvbXIm6

— スタジオジブリ STUDIO GHIBLI (@JP_GHIBLI) January 3, 2022