Never before seen pictures of Heath Ledger putting on his own Joker makeup for #TheDarkKnight 🦇

They used the scenes where the Joker has makeup all over his hands when he didn't have his gloves on 🃏 pic.twitter.com/mQ0w71pLwQ

— The Batman Film News 🦇 (@TheBatmanFilm_) October 25, 2023