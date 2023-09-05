Nel corso dell’ultima settimana monitorata tra gli acquisti digitali, Indiana Jones 5 è balzato in cima alla classifica dei film più acquistati su iTunes, Vudu e Google Play.
Tra il secondo e il terzo posto nelle varie classifiche troviamo anche Fidanzata in affitto con Jennifer Lawrence, Tartarughe Ninja: Caos mutante,Demeter – Il risveglio di Dracula e infine Shark 2 – L’abisso.
Ecco le classifiche integrali:
iTunes
1. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Disney) – $19.99
2. No Hard Feelings (Sony) – $5.99
3. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Paramount) – $19.99
4. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony) – $6.99
5. Meg 2: The Trench – $19.99
6. Elemental (Disney) – $19.99
7. Fast X (Universal) – $5.99
8. The Last Voyage of the Demeter (Universal) – $19.99
9. The Covenant (MGM) – $5.99
10. The Boogeyman (Disney) – $14.99
Google Play
1. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Disney) – $19.99
2. No Hard Feelings (Sony) – $5.99
3. Meg 2: The Trench (WB) – $19.99
4. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony) – $19.99
5. Elemental (Disney) – $19.99
6. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate) – $5.99
7. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal) – $5.99
8. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Paramount) – $5.99
9. The Flash (WB) – $5.99
10. Fast X (Universal) – $5.99
Vudu
1. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Disney) – $19.99
2. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Paramount) – $19.99
3. The Last Voyage of the Demeter (Universal) – $19.99
4. Meg 2: The Trench (WB) – $19.99
5. The Boogeyman (Disney) – $14.99
6. Elemental (Disney) – $19.99
7. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony) – $19.99
8. No Hard Feelings (Sony) – $5.99
9. The Little Mermaid (Disney) – $19.99
10. The Flash (WB) – $5.99
