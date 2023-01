Jacob Elordi nuovo Superman? La smentita di James Gunn

My thoughts are no one has been cast as Superman yet. Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn’t. We’ll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won’t be one of them. 🧜‍♂️ https://t.co/2SGWV2RSI7

— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 13, 2023