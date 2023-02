Jafar Panahi è tornato in libertà

Famed Iranian film director Jafar Panahi has gone on hunger strike in protest to his unlawful detention in Tehran’s Evin prison.

His wife just posted his letter explaining how he will refrain from drinking, eating or taking medicine as his last resort to fight his detention. pic.twitter.com/gu2AjJxpmy

