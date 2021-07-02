Luca
di Enrico Casarosa
18 giugno 2021 su Disney+
Luca, il nuovo film della Pixar diretto da Enrico Casarosa, è in streaming su Disney+ dallo scorso 18 giugno. Anche se il cartoon è disponibile sulla piattaforma della Casa di Topolino, come già avvenuto per Raya e l’ultimo Drago, Soul e Mulan, verrà comunque commercializzato in home video dalla major.
Mentre siamo in attesa di scoprire i dettagli circa la release italiana, grazie a ComicBook riportiamo i primi dettagli di questa release prevista, in Digital, Bly-ray e 4k, per il 3 agosto negli Stati Uniti. Facciamo notare che il primo dei contributi presenti nella lista qua sotto, è disponibile anche su Disney+ tramite la scheda di Luca:
- Our Italian Inspiration – Experience the joy of discovery as Pixar artists travel to Cinque Terre, Italy, to absorb the beauty and culture of the coastal region which inspired the characters and the quintessential Italian backdrop of Luca.
- Secretly A Sea Monster – Explore the artistry and technical innovation of Luca’s transformation from sea monster to human, and how the theme of transformation is central to the emotional journey of the main characters.
- Best Friends – Best friends can challenge us, inspire us, annoy us, and encourage us. The cast and crew of Luca share their own stories about how besties influenced their lives, and how those experiences informed the creation of screen pals Luca, Alberto and Giulia.
- Deleted Scenes
- Introduction – Director Enrico Casarosa introduces scenes not included in the final version of the movie.
- Starfish Hunt (Alternate Opening) – Luca explores the shore and the sea, gathering mussels and starfish, in this serene alternate opening to the film.
- Isola Del Mare (Alternate Opening) – Luca welcomes viewers to the quiet island he calls home.
- Festa Del Mare – The boys go to a festival filled with fun … and danger.
- Here Comes Giulia – Giulia explores Isola Del Mare, where she meets Luca and Alberto, and asks so many questions.
- Gelato Trouble – Giulia offers to treat Luca and Alberto to something called “gelato.”
- Sea Monster Cannery – Luca dreams about a magical place filled with Vespas and gelato, but things aren’t quite what they seem.
Appena verrà diramato il comunicato stampa con i dettagli italiani lo segnaleremo.
