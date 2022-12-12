I migliori film del 2022 secondo i critici di Los Angeles, New York e Boston

Continuano i premi della critica, e dopo i Gotham Awards e i NYFCC sono stati annunciati ieri i premi della Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA), della Boston Society of Film Critics della New York Film Critics Online.

Everything Everywhere All at Once e Tár sono stati messi in evidenza dai critici losangelini, con un doppio primo premio. Il film di Todd Field però ha ottenuto anche il premio per il miglior regista e la migliore attrice con Cate Blanchett, che ha condiviso il riconoscimento con Bill Nighy per Living (la categoria è diventata gender-neutral). Ricordiamo che dal 2000 solo quattro vincitori del premio come miglior film della LAFCA non hanno ottenuto la nomination come miglior film agli Oscar. Un anno fa il riconoscimento era andato a Drive my Car.

I critici di Boston hanno invece incoronato Return to Seoul come miglior film, mentre i critici online di New York hanno scelto Gli spiriti dell’Isola.

Los Angeles Film Critics Association – vincitori

Runner-up: S.S. Rajamouli, “RRR” (Variance Films)

Runners-up: Danielle Deadwyler, “Till” (Orion/United Artists Releasing) and Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Runners-up: Jessie Buckley, “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) and Brian Tyree Henry for “Causeway” (A24/Apple Original Films)

Runner-up: Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures)

Runner-up: Hoyte van Hoytema, “Nope” (Universal Pictures)

Runner-up: Monika Willi, “Tár” (Focus Features)

Runner-up: Jason Kisvarday, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Runner-up: Paweł Mykietyn, “EO” (Janus Films and Sideshow)

Runner-up: “Saint Omer” (Neon

Runner-up: “Fire of Love” (National Geographic/Neon)

Runner-up: “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” (A24)

: Davy Chou and Park Ji-Min, “Return to Seoul” (Sony Pictures Classics) Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Prize : “De Humani Corporis Fabrica” (Grasshopper Film)

: “De Humani Corporis Fabrica” (Grasshopper Film) Career Achievement Award: Claire Denis

Boston Society of Film Critics – vincitori

Best Film: “Return to Seoul”

Director: Todd Field, “Tár”

Actor: Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Actress: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Supporting Actress: Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Original Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Adapted Screenplay: Kogonada, “After Yang”

Animated Feature: “Turning Red”

Cinematography: “Pearl” – Eliot Rockett

Editing: Blair McClendon, “Aftersun” and Kim Sang-bum, “Decision to Leave” (TIE)

Original Score: M.M. Keeravani, “RRR”

Documentary Feature: “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

Ensemble: “Jackass Forever” and “Women Talking” (TIE)

New Filmmaker: Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun”

New York Film Critics Online – vincitori

Best Picture: “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Director: The Daniels, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) and Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin” (TIE)

Actor: Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Actress: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Supporting Actor: Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Supporting Actress: Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Animated Feature: “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

Cinematography: Hoyte van Hoytema, “Nope”

Use of Music: “Elvis”

Documentary Feature: “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

International Film: “EO”

Breakthrough Performer: Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Debut Director: Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun”

Ensemble: “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

