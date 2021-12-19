Tra le altre segnalazioni spiccano Petite Maman come miglior film straniero (battendo Quo Vadis, Aida?), Penelope Cruz migliore attrice per Madres Paralelas e Simon Rex miglior attore per Red Rocket. Migliori attori non protagonisti Kodi Smit-McPhee per Il potere del cane e Ariana DeBose per West Side Story.

Best Film: “Drive My Car”

Runner Up: “The Power of the Dog”

Best Director: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Runner Up: Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”

Best Film Not In The English Language: “Petite Maman”

Runner Up: “Quo Vadis, Aida?”

Best Documentary/Nonfiction Film: “Summer of Soul”

Runner Up: “Procession”

Best Screenplay: Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, “Drive My Car”

Runner Up: Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Best Actor: Simon Rex, “Red Rocket”

Runner Up: Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Actress: Penelope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”

Runner Up: Renate Reinsve, “The Worst Person in the World”

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Runner Up: Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Best Supporting Actor: Vincent Lindon, “Titane” and Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog” (Tie)

Best Editing: Joshua L. Pearson, “Summer of Soul”

Runner Up: Andy Jurgensen, “Licorice Pizza”

Best Production Design: Steve Saklad, “Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar”

Runner Up: Tamara Deverell, “Nightmare Alley”

Best Music/Score: Alberto Iglesias, “Parallel Mothers”

Runner Up: Jonny Greenwood, “The Power of the Dog” and “Spencer”

Best Cinematography: Ari Wegner, “The Power of the Dog”

Runner Up: Greg Fraiser, “Dune”

Best Animation: “Flee”

Runner Up: “Belle”