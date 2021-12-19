Dopo i critici di New York, anche quelli di Los Angeles hanno decretato Drive My Car come miglior film del 2021. La Los Angeles Film Critics Association si è espressa in merito a quest’annata cinematografica, e dopo sei ore di discussioni ha stabilito che la pellicola di Ryusuke Hamaguchi ha battuto Il potere del cane, selezionato come runner-up. Discorso opposto per il premio alla miglior regia, che è andato a Jane Campion, mentre Hamaguchi ha ottenuto il secondo posto. Ma il film giapponese ha vinto anche come miglior sceneggiatura.

Tra le altre segnalazioni spiccano Petite Maman come miglior film straniero (battendo Quo Vadis, Aida?), Penelope Cruz migliore attrice per Madres Paralelas e Simon Rex miglior attore per Red Rocket. Migliori attori non protagonisti Kodi Smit-McPhee per Il potere del cane e Ariana DeBose per West Side Story.

LOS ANGELES FILM CRITICS ASSOCIATION: TUTTI I VINCITORI

Best Film: “Drive My Car”
Runner Up: “The Power of the Dog”

Best Director: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
Runner Up: Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”

Best Film Not In The English Language: “Petite Maman”
Runner Up: “Quo Vadis, Aida?”

Best Documentary/Nonfiction Film: “Summer of Soul”
Runner Up: “Procession”

Best Screenplay: Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, “Drive My Car”
Runner Up: Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Best Actor: Simon Rex, “Red Rocket”
Runner Up: Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Actress: Penelope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”
Runner Up: Renate Reinsve, “The Worst Person in the World”

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
Runner Up: Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Best Supporting Actor: Vincent Lindon, “Titane” and Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog” (Tie)

Best Editing: Joshua L. Pearson, “Summer of Soul”
Runner Up: Andy Jurgensen, “Licorice Pizza”

Best Production Design: Steve Saklad, “Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar”
Runner Up: Tamara Deverell, “Nightmare Alley”

Best Music/Score: Alberto Iglesias, “Parallel Mothers”
Runner Up: Jonny Greenwood, “The Power of the Dog” and “Spencer”

Best Cinematography: Ari Wegner, “The Power of the Dog”
Runner Up: Greg Fraiser, “Dune”

Best Animation: “Flee”
Runner Up: “Belle”

