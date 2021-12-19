- LEGGI: Drive My Car, la recensione
- LEGGI: Il potere del cane, la recensione
Tra le altre segnalazioni spiccano Petite Maman come miglior film straniero (battendo Quo Vadis, Aida?), Penelope Cruz migliore attrice per Madres Paralelas e Simon Rex miglior attore per Red Rocket. Migliori attori non protagonisti Kodi Smit-McPhee per Il potere del cane e Ariana DeBose per West Side Story.
LOS ANGELES FILM CRITICS ASSOCIATION: TUTTI I VINCITORI
Best Film: “Drive My Car”
Runner Up: “The Power of the Dog”
Best Director: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
Runner Up: Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”
Best Film Not In The English Language: “Petite Maman”
Runner Up: “Quo Vadis, Aida?”
Best Documentary/Nonfiction Film: “Summer of Soul”
Runner Up: “Procession”
Best Screenplay: Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, “Drive My Car”
Runner Up: Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”
Best Actor: Simon Rex, “Red Rocket”
Runner Up: Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
Best Actress: Penelope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”
Runner Up: Renate Reinsve, “The Worst Person in the World”
Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
Runner Up: Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”
Best Supporting Actor: Vincent Lindon, “Titane” and Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog” (Tie)
Best Editing: Joshua L. Pearson, “Summer of Soul”
Runner Up: Andy Jurgensen, “Licorice Pizza”
Best Production Design: Steve Saklad, “Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar”
Runner Up: Tamara Deverell, “Nightmare Alley”
Best Music/Score: Alberto Iglesias, “Parallel Mothers”
Runner Up: Jonny Greenwood, “The Power of the Dog” and “Spencer”
Best Cinematography: Ari Wegner, “The Power of the Dog”
Runner Up: Greg Fraiser, “Dune”
Best Animation: “Flee”
Runner Up: “Belle”
Fonte: LAFCA
