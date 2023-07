I knew I had seen this Napoleon image somewhere before when I watched the trailer earlier today.

Did anyone see Get Shorty from 1995-ish? Danny DeVito plays an actor who has a current movie out where he's Napoleon.

THEY STOLE THE KEY ART FROM A FICTIONAL NAPOLEON I AM DYING pic.twitter.com/zCsVtCAnCq

