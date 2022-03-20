I segni del cuore – CODA il grande vincitore, a sorpresa, dei PGA Awards, i premi annuali della Producers Guild, il sindacato dei produttori di Hollywood. Il film di Sian Heder lanciato al Sundance Film Festival e distribuito poi da Apple (in Italia è uscito direttamente in home video e in digitale grazie a Eagle Pictures) ha conquistato il più prestigioso di tutti i premi delle guild, quello che spesso viene associato all’Oscar come miglior film. Il più delle volte chi vince il PGA ottiene anche la statuetta più prestigiosa: un anno fa toccò a Nomadland, che poi vinse l’Oscar. In 22 edizioni su 32 finora il vincitore del PGA ha ottenuto l’Oscar come miglior film, e dal 2009 a oggi solo tre film si sono comportati diversamente:

Tradizionalmente, i PGA sono il primo premio assegnato durante la stagione dei premi delle guild: inizialmente, quest’anno la cerimonia era stata fissata per il 26 febbraio, la sera prima dei SAG Awards (che I segni del cuore – CODA ha stravinto, peraltro). A causa dell’ondata di Omicron, è slittata a ieri sera, e così per la prima volta i premi sono stati assegnati una settimana prima degli Oscar, quando le votazioni sono ancora in corso. Questo è un dettaglio fondamentale, perché tutta la visibilità aggiuntiva che otterrà CODA, posizionandolo come il film dello sprint finale, potrebbe permettergli di essere votato da chi ancora è indeciso. L’Oscar a miglior film viene votato da tutti i membri dell’Academy, non solo dai produttori, ma il metodo utilizzato è lo stesso identico, quello preferenziale: un altro indizio su quanto i PGA potrebbero in realtà essere un indicatore fondamentale, quest’anno, su come andranno le cose tra una settimana.

“È incredibile”, ha commentato il produttore di CODA Philippe Rousselet ritirando il premio assieme ai produttori Fabrice Gianfermi e Patrick Wachsberger. “Significa davvero tanto ricevere questo riconoscimento dai nostri colleghi. Penso che siamo tutti d’accordo che un buon film inizia sempre con una buona storia, e in un mondo dove ogni giorno assistiamo alla mancanza di umanità, prenderò questo premio come un segno che c’è ancora speranza”.

La vittoria di I segni del cuore – CODA è anche uno smacco per Netflix: infatti è Apple Studios il primo streamer della storia a ottenere un PGA, nonostante i tentativi degli ultimi anni del gigante di Los Gatos di ricevere questo riconoscimento.

Gli altri PGA assegnati sono Encanto come miglior film d’animazione e Summer of Soul come miglior documentario. Sul fronte televisivo Succession (HBO) e Ted Lasso (sempre Apple) hanno ricevuto il PGA come migliori serie, Omicidio a Easttown quello come miglior miniserie.

PRODUCERS GUILD OF AMERICA AWARDS: TUTTI I VINCITORI

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Being the Ricardos” (Amazon Studios)

Producer: Todd Black, p.g.a.

Producer: Todd Black, p.g.a. “Belfast” (Focus Features)

Producers: Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas

Producers: Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas “CODA” (Apple Original Films) *WINNER

Producers: Philippe Rousselet, p.g.a., Fabrice Gianfermi, p.g.a., Patrick Wachsberger, p.g.a.

“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

Producers: Adam McKay, p.g.a., Kevin Messick, p.g.a.

Producers: Adam McKay, p.g.a., Kevin Messick, p.g.a. “Dune” (Warner Bros)

Producers: Mary Parent, p.g.a., Cale Boyter, p.g.a., Denis Villeneuve, p.g.a.

Producers: Mary Parent, p.g.a., Cale Boyter, p.g.a., Denis Villeneuve, p.g.a. “King Richard” (Warner Bros)

Producers: Tim White, p.g.a., Trevor White, p.g.a., Will Smith, p.g.a.

Producers: Tim White, p.g.a., Trevor White, p.g.a., Will Smith, p.g.a. “Licorice Pizza” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Producers: Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner

Producers: Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Producers: Jane Campion, p.g.a., Tanya Seghatchian, p.g.a., Emile Sherman, p.g.a. & Iain Canning, p.g.a., Roger Frappier, p.g.a.

Producers: Jane Campion, p.g.a., Tanya Seghatchian, p.g.a., Emile Sherman, p.g.a. & Iain Canning, p.g.a., Roger Frappier, p.g.a. “Tick, Tick … Boom!” (Netflix)

Producers: Julie Oh, p.g.a., Lin-Manuel Miranda, p.g.a.

Producers: Julie Oh, p.g.a., Lin-Manuel Miranda, p.g.a. “West Side Story” (20th Century Studios)

Producers: Steven Spielberg, p.g.a., Kristie Macosko Krieger, p.g.a.

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) *WINNER

Producers: Yvett Merino, p.g.a., Clark Spencer, p.g.a.

“Luca” (Pixar)

Producers: Andrea Warren, p.g.a.

Producers: Andrea Warren, p.g.a. “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” (Netflix)

Producers: Phil Lord, p.g.a. & Christopher Miller, p.g.a., Kurt Albrecht, p.g.a.

Producers: Phil Lord, p.g.a. & Christopher Miller, p.g.a., Kurt Albrecht, p.g.a. “Raya and the Last Dragon” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Producers: Osnat Shurer, p.g.a., Peter Del Vecho, p.g.a.

Producers: Osnat Shurer, p.g.a., Peter Del Vecho, p.g.a. “Sing 2” (Illumination/Universal Pictures)

Producers: Chris Meledandri, p.g.a., Janet Healy, p.g.a.

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

“Ascension”

“The First Wave”

“Flee”

“In the Same Breath”

“The Rescue”

“Simple as Water”

“Summer of Soul” *WINNER

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Season 4)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus) – Season 2

“Squid Game” (Netflix) – Season 1

“Succession” (HBO) – Season 3 *WINNER

“Yellowstone” (Paramount Network) – Season 4

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

“Cobra Kai” (Netflix) – Seasons 3 and 4

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO) – Season 11

“Hacks” (HBO Max) – Season 1

Producers: Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, Joanna Calo, Andrew Law, David Hyman, Joe Mande, Jessica Chaffin

Producers: Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, Joanna Calo, Andrew Law, David Hyman, Joe Mande, Jessica Chaffin “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu) – Season 1

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus) – Season 2 *WINNER

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO) *WINNER

​​”The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

“WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

“8-Bit Christmas”

Producers: Tim White, p.g.a. & Trevor White, p.g.a., Allan Mandelbaum, p.g.a.

Producers: Tim White, p.g.a. & Trevor White, p.g.a., Allan Mandelbaum, p.g.a. “Come From Away”

“Oslo”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“Single All The Way”

Producer: Joel S. Rice, p.g.a.

Producer: Joel S. Rice, p.g.a. “Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers” *WINNER

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

“60 Minutes” (Season 54)

“Allen v. Farrow” (Season 1)

“The Beatles: Get Back” (Season 1) *WINNER

“Queer Eye” (Season 6)

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (Season 1)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Season 27)

“Dave Chappelle: The Closer”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (Season 8) *WINNER

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (Season 7)

“Saturday Night Live” (Season 47)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

“America’s Got Talent” (Season 16)

“Nailed It!” (Seasons 5 & 6)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Season 13) *WINNER

“Top Chef” (Season 18)

“The Voice” (Season 20)

I vincitori degli Oscar verranno annunciati durante la cerimonia del 27 marzo che noi seguiremo in diretta qui sul sito e sul nostro canale Twitch. A condurre la cerimonia Amy Schumer, Regina Hall e Wanda Sykes. In preparazione alla serata, vi invitiamo come sempre a compilare i vostri pronostici:

Trovate il calendario degli Oscar, tutte le informazioni, gli speciali e le notizie sugli Oscar nella nostra sezione.