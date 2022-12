Pinocchio: un nuovo sguardo all’artbook del film animato

The wonderful PINOCCHIO Artbook is free online via Netflix! A great collection of behind the scenes art and info to dig through (while listening to the incredible accompanying soundtrack) along with the full screenplay by @RealGDT and @Patrick_McHale too! https://t.co/R3qLo1eUxH pic.twitter.com/95mNtF9ZsN

— Guy Davis (@GuyDavisART) December 29, 2022