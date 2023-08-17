Prey
di Dan Trachtenberg
5 agosto 2022 al cinema
Prey, il nuovo capitolo della saga di Predator candidato a 6 premi Emmy dopo essere arrivato su Disney+, approderà in home video nei formati 4K UHD, Blu-Ray e Dvd a partire dal 3 ottobre negli Stati Uniti.
- LEGGI – Prey: il regista ricorda la confusione di chi non conosceva Predator alle proiezioni di prova
In attesa di notizie sull’edizione italiana, ecco la lista dei contenuti speciali in cui troveremo un dietro le quinte sulla realizzazione, una conferenza con regista, attrice protagonista e tecnici, una scena d’apertura alternativa, due scene tagliate e il commento audio.
- Making of Prey: Step behind the scenes of Prey as the cast and crew explore the genesis of the project, how they gave authenticity to the story, the intense physical training the cast endured, and the effects work that brought the iconic Predator back to the screen.
- Prey FYC Panel With Cast & Crew: Go deeper into Prey with a lively panel discussion featuring director Dan Trachtenberg, actor Amber Midthunder, producer Jhane Myers, director of photography Jeff Cutter, film editor Angela M. Catanzaro and creature effects designer Alec Gillis.
- Alternative Opening Scene: Check out a scene that didn’t make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg.
- Deleted Scene: Big Warrior, Little Warrior: Check out a scene that didn’t make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg.
- Deleted Scene: Treetop Chase (pre-vis): Check out a scene that didn’t make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg.
- Audio Commentary: Play Movie with Audio Commentary by Dan Trachtenberg, Amber Midthunder, Jeff Cutter & Angela M. Catanzaro.
Trovate tutte le informazioni sul film nella nostra scheda.
È necessario attenersi alla netiquette, alla community infatti si richiede l’automoderazione: non sono ammessi insulti, commenti off topic, flame. Si prega di segnalare i commenti che violano la netiquette, BAD si riserva di intervenire con la cancellazione o il ban definitivo.